Legendary Rock Stars to co-host "Inclusive Exclusive" in St. Petersburg, Florida on September 21st
A unique twist on the standard networking event comes to St. Pete on 9.21, take your business to new heights while partying with music legends.
The INEX is an exclusive, private party that's inclusive of ALL, we're inviting the whole city to come network, gain exposure, or just party with us!”ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Dog Music Partners (the music division of Black Dog Venture Partners) announced, The Inclusive Exclusive (The INEX): the biggest and most exciting event of the year, set to take place on September 21st at Coastal Creative in downtown St Pete. The event will showcase local businesses, food, live music, and talent. This is a fantastic opportunity for business owners to make valuable connections, network with potential sponsors and investors, and take their businesses to new heights.
The INEX is an event partnership of Black Dog Music Partners, Giggidy (GiggidyLive.com) and Noted (NotedMediaGroup.com).
Retune has joined The INEX as a sponsor and is bringing special celebrity guests like Robert VuDu Man Sarzo, of Hurricane formally of Queensryche and Sean McNabb, formally of Dokken, Great White and Queensryche, (and more!). The event promises to be a star-studded affair and the exposure generated will provide an unparalleled opportunity for businesses to gain new clients and expand their reach while partying with music legends.
The event will feature a variety of local businesses from different industries, providing attendees with a unique and diverse experience. The live music and entertainment will keep guests engaged and provide a fun and electric atmosphere.
Black Dog CEO Scott Kelly commented on the event, "We are thrilled to bring together local St Pete businesses, sponsors, and talent and introduce them to investors at this one-of-a-kind event. Our goal is to create an environment that promotes growth and success for all businesses involved."
RJ Sarzo of Retune Wellness added, "All of us at ReTune Wellness are so excited to be part of The INEX event. We look forward to bringing a few of our amazing legendary ReTune Rockstars to host this fun night. See you all September 21, 2023."
JoJo Kalita, Director of Talent & Strategic Initiatives at Black Dog Music Partners added, "I've been lucky enough to visit and live in many different places, but there is something truly special about this city. This event is our love letter to St Pete, we want to celebrate the exceptional talent, local businesses, and diverse vendors that our city is home to. The INEX is an exclusive, private party that's inclusive of ALL, we're inviting the whole city to come network, gain exposure, or just party with us!"
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to connect with some of the most influential business owners, sponsors, and investors in the area and have a blast. Tickets are available now, so make sure to secure yours before they sell out!
Whether you're a music lover, foodie, investor, or just someone who loves to discover new and exciting experiences while networking, The INEX has something for everyone. Network differently!
About ReTune Inc.
Life Pack Organics' musician-focused brand ReTune, was created to help all musicians no matter what instrument they play. Professional touring musicians, scientists, and board-certified doctors designed this amazing product line. The ReTune product line features Singer's Life Throat Spray. It helps alleviate irritation and inflammation in the throat. GIG TAPE is a transdermal patch Infused with our special proprietary blend to help with muscle soreness and inflammation. Our Post Performance Relief Cream is designed to apply post-performance, it creates a cooling sensation to help relax the muscles and brings down the inflammation in the joints and ligaments. Our Rock N Roll-On was built to apply 15 minutes before your performance. It creates a sensation that allows you to play to your greatest ability. Reach your highest potential at https://re-tune.com/
About ReTune All-Stars
The current ReTune All-Star Ambassadors include bassist, Rudy Sarzo of Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake, DIO; drummer Simon Wright formally of AC/DC, DIO; keyboardist Teddy ZigZag Andreadis formally of Guns N' Roses, Alice Cooper; guitarist Robert VuDu Man Sarzo of Hurricane, Queensryche; bassist Sean McNabb formally of Dokken, Great White; and guitarist Michael Staertow of The Guess Who.
For more information, please visit inclusiveexclusive.com or InclusiveExclusive.eventbrite.com
