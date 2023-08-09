HackerNoon Announces Four New Technology Writing Contests with $28K in Prizes Up for Grabs
HackerNoon launches 4 tech writing contests in partnership with IONOS, Tatum Games, Aptible, and GadflyAI. Entries are open till Jan 2024.
Incentivizing content creation is a sustainable way to market to people who care about the company’s relevant technology keywords.”EDWARDS, COLORADO , UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HackerNoon, the independent publishing platform, announced four new Writing Contests for the tech community in partnership with IONOS, Tatum Games, Aptible, and GadflyAI.
— HackerNoon Creator and CEO David Smooke
The contests are part of HackerNoon’s larger initiative to incentivize writers to share cutting-edge technology stories. To date, HackerNoon has distributed $276,000 in prizes via 24 different contests on a variety of tech topics generating thousands of high-quality stories, millions of reads, and years of reading time.
The running writing contests cover diverse tech domains and topics, including Web Development, Unity Game Development, DevOps, and the Future of AI - collectively giving away $28,000 in prizes. These contests began in July 2023 and will run till January 2024.
“Incentivizing content creation is a sustainable way to market to people who care about the company’s relevant technology keywords,” said HackerNoon Creator and CEO David Smooke. “Excited to read the upcoming stories these contests generate about DevOps, the Future of AI, Unity, Web Development and more.”
Entry is free and open to anyone; however, to qualify for the contest, participants should share original and high-quality content. HackerNoon is a free-to-use, open-to-everyone publishing platform with an acceptance rate of <50%.
Finalists are determined on quality and reading time, and then HackerNoon editors vote on which of the finalists deserve prizes. Both the finalists and the winners are announced every month. Each contest has monthly individual prize amounts ranging from $1000 to $1,500.
Here’s what our sponsors have to say about the contests:
"MIKROS was built by game developers for game developers with the sole purpose of helping small sized game studios succeed. Every game developer should be using MIKROS! It not only helps you understand your users' behaviors, but it is an entire ecosystem that utilizes Network Effect to grow your game organically and increase your value proposition to investors and publishers. Lastly, the MIKROS Team wants to give a HUGE shoutout and thanks to HackerNoon for hosting this writing contest and to the HackerNoon writer community. Thank you for taking an interest in the work we are so passionate about." — Leonard Tatum, CEO & Founder at Tatum Games.
"We're thrilled to partner with HackerNoon for this web development writing competition. Recognizing the passion developers share for community-driven content, it's a fantastic opportunity to connect with fellow enthusiasts and showcase the collective talent in the field." — Annabelle Atchison, Head of Communications and Product Marketing at IONOS.
"Aptible's mission is to enable developers to do more with less infrastructure. We also know that when it comes to infrastructure, there are a myriad of opinions, and strong opinions at that. And that’s why we’re excited to partner with HackerNoon, to get more content written, opinions out in the open, and spur active discussion and knowledge sharing of how infrastructure is being built and utilized." — Tin Nguyen, Head of Marketing at Aptible.
"We believe in the power of AI to transform our world, and we want to hear from those who are exploring this captivating realm. Our writing contest is a platform for those voices and visions that are shaping the future of AI." — Sal Kimmich, Technical Director at GadflyAI.
"While publishing isn't guaranteed, GadflyAI and HackerNoon have an editorial team willing to suggest how content creators can improve their work. "We stand strongly by one of our founding principles: learning should be accessible to everyone," GadflyAI's CEO added.
Interested in running a writing contest or participating in one? Check out contests.hackernoon.com for more details. Here’s the feedback from one of our winners:
"I am beyond honored that my first ever published article has won fourth place in HackerNoon's Future of Gaming Writing Contest. Writing an article about a tech subject was a leap of faith. To my surprise and delight, it was accepted for publication by the hardworking, ever-so-eloquent editors at HackerNoon. Thanks to the whole team and all the editors who voted for meI also wanted to take a moment to give a big shoutout to MEGAFANS, who helped create this contest." — Micheal Benko, Contributor at HackerNoon.
Read more winner testimonials here.
About HackerNoon
HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 45,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 4,000,000+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke. Get your technology story published today.
About MIKROS by Tatum Games
MIKROS is technology, community and a movement. Pioneered by Tatum Games and co-developed by Google, MIKROS was created to help Indie developers and small game studios win!
About IONOS
IONOS is the leading European digitalization partner for small and medium-sized businesses (SMB). The company serves six million customers and operates across 18 markets in Europe and North America, with its services being accessible worldwide. With its Web Presence & Productivity portfolio, IONOS acts as a 'one-stop shop' for all digitalization needs: from domains and web hosting to classic website builders and do-it-yourself solutions, from e-commerce to online marketing tools. In addition, the company offers Cloud Solutions to enterprises who are looking to move to the cloud as their businesses evolve.
About Aptible
Aptible is a platform as a service (PaaS) that’s built for startups and scaling companies. Our web app and API hosting platform automates the work of provisioning, managing, and scaling infrastructure, so teams can focus on what actually matters: their product. Aptible's PaaS makes it significantly easier to run infrastructure, both at start and at scale, so that developers can focus on building the next great company.
About GadflyAI
GadflyAI is a digital "pop-up-shop" for important topics in emerging technology. Believing in the power of collaboration, GadflyAI amplifies and promotes open-source projects, research work, or any creative communication - digital or print.
Sheharyar Khan
HackerNoon
+1 970-401-2436
sheharyar@hackernoon.com
