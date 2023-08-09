ADOLFO TRONCOSO: A TALENTED SONGWRITER, SINGER, AND MUSIC PRODUCER, EMERGES WITH A.T. MUSIC AND AT PRODUCTIONS

Adolfo Troncoso, a renowned songwriter, singer, and music producer, proudly announces the launch of his passion projects

Adolfo Troncoso, a renowned songwriter, singer, and music producer, proudly announces the launch of his passion projects, A.T. Music, And AT Productions. With a rich musical journey that began at a young age and led him to establish his own companies, Adolfo Troncoso is now poised to captivate audiences with his enchanting melodies and creativity in the world of music.

Born in Mexico City, Adolfo Troncoso's musical journey took root when he received a guitar as a birthday present at the age of nine. Inspired by the gift, he also learned to play the piano, creating his first composition at the tender age of ten. The heartfelt song he wrote for a little girl neighbour's birthday party marked a turning point in his life, igniting his passion for songwriting.

A pivotal moment came when Adolfo Troncoso became an exchange student to the United States at the age of eleven, falling in love with the country that later became his home. He pursued his education at UTD and later joined the esteemed TM Century in Dallas, the largest jingle company in the world, as the Director of the Hispanic division. Over six years, he showcased his talent by composing and arranging new Spanish jingles for the Latin market, contributing to the creation of over 500 jingles for the company.

With a burning desire to explore his passion for music further, Adolfo Troncoso established AT Productions, a dynamic company dedicated to producing radio and television commercials, TV shows, infomercials, and jingles. While his professional journey excelled in the field of production, his heart was always drawn to songwriting.

Today, Adolfo Troncoso is thrilled to introduce his latest endeavor, A.T. Music, where he unveils his heartfelt and romantic compositions to the world. His debut album, "Recuerdos," is a mesmerizing collection of Spanish-language songs that weave enchanting love stories through beautiful melodies. Following the success of "Recuerdos,"

he proudly presents his second album, "Volver a Empezar," further showcasing his exceptional talent and devotion to music.

Adolfo Troncoso's passion for music is evident in every note he creates, and he invites music lovers and enthusiasts to immerse themselves in his enchanting world of melodies. Each composition is a testament to his profound love for music and storytelling, making

A.T. Music a cherished addition to the music industry.

You can hear Adolfo’s 2 Albums and his songs on all the electronic music platforms like Spotify, YouTube, Google Music, Amazon, iTunes and many more!

To learn more about Adolfo Troncoso, A.T. Music, and AT Productions, please visit www.adolfotroncoso.com.

