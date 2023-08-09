Dentist and Recovery Advocate Dr. Mark Lassiter Is Dropping His New Album "Seedcore" On Aug 31

His third album will feature current and former members of Toto, Collective Soul, Foo Fighters, The Wallflowers, The Doors, and others.

GASTONIA , NORTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Esteemed dentist and dedicated recovery advocate Dr. Mark Lassiter is gearing up to launch his eagerly awaited third album, entitled "Seedcore," which will be available on all major music platforms from August 31, 2023. This upcoming masterpiece signals a momentous leap in Dr. Lassiter's musical journey, showcasing an enthralling fusion of talents from revered luminaries, including past and present members of Toto, Collective Soul, Foo Fighters, The Wallflowers, and The Doors.A sonic homage to the unforgettable sounds of the 1980s Hot AC and Yacht Rock genres, "Seedcore" pulsates with an eclectic blend of melodies that seamlessly transport listeners back to an era of velvety harmonies and irresistible rhythms. The album boasts three captivating reinterpretations, encompassing timeless hits such as Santana's "Winning," Kenny Rogers' "The Gambler," and Steve Winwood's “Valerie."Dr. Mark Lassiter's musical opus stands as a testament to his unyielding commitment to kindle inspiration and elevate spirits through his creative expression. Since the year 2000, Lassiter has been crafting songs and actively engaging as a guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, and producer across numerous creative ventures. His previous musical ventures have etched an indelible mark, with his compositions resonating in films and `commercials and even securing a prestigious top 10 podcast award in 2009 for his contribution to The Mothpod.Dr. Lassiter's journey extends beyond the realm of music, embodying a narrative of resilience and triumph over personal battles with substance use disorder. He has channeled his experience into a life dedicated to supporting those in need, assuming pivotal roles on multiple boards, including the Board of Health and Human Services of Gaston County, North Carolina. His enduring commitment is also evident through his longstanding involvement with the Will's Place community resource center in Albemarle, North Carolina.Dr. Lassiter reflected on his musical aspirations, “My music is there to be a supportive backdrop for the listener. My message: 'Leave the Darkness Behind and let the light come into your life.'" "Music has the uncanny ability to switch your mood in either direction. It's easy to sit in an irritable, restless, and discontented place for me... sometimes listening to a Yacht Rock song is the perfect prescription to help me snap out of it. I would love for my listeners to have that experience.”Anticipated to grace the world's airwaves from August 31, 2023, the album promises a global audience an immersive journey adorned with resonant melodies and relatable narratives of resilience and optimism.Follow Mark Lassiter on Spotify for more updates.