Live MMA Returns to Cincinnati with 247 Fighting Championships' 513 Fight Night
Ohio's best professional and amateur mixed martial arts fighters take the cage Saturday, Sept. 9, inside the Sharonville Convention Center.CINCINNATI , OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Live mixed martial arts (MMA) is back in the Queen City, as 247 Fighting Championships presents 513 Fight Night Saturday, Sept. 9, inside the Sharonville Convention Center.
Located in Sharonville, OH, the Sharonville Convention Center sits just 25 minutes north of downtown Cincinnati, 40 minutes south of Dayton, and 1.5 hours Southwest of Columbus, providing a convenient location for many of Ohio's major sports hubs.
513 Fight Night marks 247 Fighting Championships' 19th MMA event and 20th combat sports event overall since its inception in the Spring of 2019.
All 20 of those previous events occurred in Pennsylvania's Greater Pittsburgh Area.
513 Fight Night represents the organization's first event outside of the Keystone State. In addition, it marks the first MMA show in Cincinnati since the UFC brought UFC Fight Night: Brown vs. Silva to the U.S. Bank Arena on May 10, 2014.
"Everything about 513 Fight Night felt right –– the timing, the location, the audience in Cincinnati –– everything," said 247 Fighting Championships Owner and Promoter Ryan Middleton. "We planted our roots firmly in the Pittsburgh area over the last four years, and we look forward to doing the same in Cincinnati by bringing high-quality, professional-level combat sports events."
513 Fight Night will feature some of the best professional and amateur MMA fighters from Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, and beyond.
Taking place inside the 247 Fighting Championships cage, fans can expect the same brand of intense action and high drama they see from elite MMA promotions such as the UFC and Bellator MMA.
"We are extremely proud of the product we've created over the past four years, and we could not be more excited about this expansion into Cincinnati," 247 Fighting Championships General Manager Hunter Homistek said. "This isn't a one-off show for us. We want to create something real and lasting for the coaches, fighters, families, and fans in Ohio who have been craving consistent, high-quality live MMA right in their backyards.
"It's been too long since these fans had a show to attend. We're going to change that."
Tickets to 513 Fight Night are on sale now at 247fighting.com.
General admission tickets begin at $45, and first-and-second-row tickets are $95.
The full event will also be available on 247 Fighting Championships' live streaming home, 247 Live, by purchasing the pay-per-view at stream247live.com.
The 247 Live app is also available on iOS, Apple TV, and Roku, giving users the ability to watch 247 Fighting Championships content anywhere, any time.
An all-access annual subscription is also available at stream247live.com for $89.99. This grants users access to every live 247 Fighting Championships event, replay, podcast, and more for a full year.
For additional questions or media inquiries, contact Hunter Homistek at hunter@247fighting.com.
Hunter Homistek
247 Fighting Championships
hunter@247fighting.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Live MMA Returns to Cincinnati with 513 Fight Night | Sept. 9 | 247 Fighting Championships