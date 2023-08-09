FWC and SJRWMD complete habitat enhancement project on Stick Marsh/Farm 13

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and St. Johns River Water Management District completed a large-scale habitat restoration project on the St. Johns Water Management Area, also known as Stick Marsh/Farm 13, in Brevard and Indian River counties.

A drawdown was conducted starting in February that lowered the water level by approximately 4 feet to stimulate submersed plant growth and re-establish native emergent vegetation, all to improve habitat for fish and wildlife. This drawdown was the first conducted on Stick Marsh/Farm 13 since its impoundment in 1991. The site is world renowned as a premier trophy bass fishery but regular restoration is necessary for any reservoir over time. FWC staff planted two native aquatic plant species during the drawdown in the southern portion of the reservoir. Over 131,000 bulrush and 40,000 spatterdock plants were transplanted at a total cost of $400,000.

Plants were installed across the waterbody going east-west to provide a natural wave break for the shallow southern end. These plants will provide habitat for fish and wildlife and benefit recreational users.

Two tree islands form a Critical Wildlife Area within the reservoir, which provides nesting and roosting habitat for imperiled waterbirds, including roseate spoonbills and tricolored herons. The lower water levels created by the drawdown benefited waterbirds by increasing foraging habitat and concentrating prey. Water levels around the nesting islands remained deep enough to prevent access by land-based predators.

Although Everglade snail kites do not currently nest in Stick Marsh, the increased coverage of emergent aquatic plants could stimulate apple snail abundance and encourage future snail kite nesting and foraging in this area.

Water levels will be allowed to slowly rise with rainfall during the summer and should be back within the normal range in September.

To conduct the drawdown of the Stick Marsh/Farm 13, Three Forks Conservation Area to the north also underwent a drawdown. Three Forks Reservoir has already begun to refill and will be back within normal range before Stick Marsh/Farm 13.

The St. Johns Water Management Area boat ramp at Stick Marsh/Farm 13 and the Thomas O. Lawton Recreation Area boat ramp at Three Forks Conservation Area remain accessible during the summer refill period.

Please be aware that shallower water continues to create underwater hazards.

For more information about this project, contact Joel Andreas with the FWC’s Aquatic Habitat Conservation and Restoration Section at 321-624-9468. For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/lakes.