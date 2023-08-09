Procurement Software Market Is Booming Worldwide with Zycus, Jaggaer, Ivalua
HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services ”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Released Procurement Software market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Procurement Software market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Procurement Software market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as SAP (Germany), Oracle (United States), Coupa Software (United States), Zycus (United States), GEP Worldwide (United States), Jaggaer (United States), Proactis (United Kingdom), Tradeshift (United States), BravoSolution (United States), BirchStreet Systems (United States), Basware (Finland), Synertrade (United States), Perfect Commerce (United States), Determine (United States), Ivalua (France)
Definition:
Procurement software is a set of solutions that help to systematize the purchasing work of companies. It can be utilized to raise and approve purchase orders, pick and order the product or service, receive and match the invoice and order, and pay the bill online. The companyâ€™s procurement unit can make sure nothing can be ordered without proper approvals and can get good value by combining multiple orders for the same types of goods and by getting discounted offers from suppliers for the contract. Procurement software use a simple format to organize and display product information which makes it easy to compare several products. This is mainly useful for selecting commodities as they do not have any variations in quality or features.
Market Trends:
• Rising Need to Automate the Procurement Processes
Market Drivers:
• Increasing Demand for Supply Chain Management Process
• Rising Use of Procurement Software by Manufacturing Industry
Market Opportunities:
• Emergence of E-Procurement Technology
• Growing Urbanization and Growing Healthcare and Entertainment Sector in Emerging Economies
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Procurement Software Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Procurement Software
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: SAP (Germany), Oracle (United States), Coupa Software (United States), Zycus (United States), GEP Worldwide (United States), Jaggaer (United States), Proactis (United Kingdom), Tradeshift (United States), BravoSolution (United States), BirchStreet Systems (United States), Basware (Finland), Synertrade (United States), Perfect Commerce (United States), Determine (United States), Ivalua (France)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Procurement Software Market Study Table of Content
Procurement Software Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Cloud-Based, On-Premises] in 2023
Procurement Software Market by Application/End Users [Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Information Technology, Telecommunications, Others]
Global Procurement Software Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Procurement Software Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Procurement Software (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
