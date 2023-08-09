Revolutionary 'MOOD Social & Dating' App, Founded by US Entrepreneur Set for Launch
Lafayette Louisiana entrepreneur, is set to bring a colossal shift in the way people socialize and date online with the launch of 'MOOD Social & Dating' app.
coffee date - nsa - concert - love? we have something for everyone to enjoy in the moment”LAFAEYTTE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Exciting news reaches the nation as entrepreneur and tech specialist, Tim A. Washington, broadens the horizons of online socializing and dating with his latest venture, 'MOOD Social & Dating'. Set to begin its beta testing phase on September 16th, this groundbreaking platform will be made accessible to users across America.
— MOOD Social & Dating
MOOD Social & Dating is a step beyond conventional dating platforms and promises to redefine how people interact online. The app offers a unique mood-based approach and is specifically designed to cater to the users' distinctive emotional state and desires, identifying a niche requirement in the digital dating market.
Originally from Lafayette, Louisiana, Tim's diverse background enhances his entrepreneurial endeavors. A US Navy Veteran, he's the owner of an award-winning automotive detailing business, and has also displayed his tech prowess as the CTO of a company recognized as the most investible startup on the TV series, The Blox, set to air in 2025.
Tim's venture into the realm of digital hookup was fueled by years of dissatisfaction with existing platforms and a sincere desire to improve the emotional well-being of users by providing a tailored experience which truly considers their unique emotional state.
An alumnus of the first Opportunity Machine's accelerator 2022 fall cohort, his innovative thinking is well-acknowledged. His newest creation is a testament to his belief in the power of technology to enhance human experiences and connections.
The nationwide beta testing of MOOD Social & Dating is open for sign-ups now. Participants stand to gain early access to this pioneering platform and contribute to enhancing its user experience by providing valuable feedback.
Anyone interested in participating can join the waitlist for the app's launch or create their profile at the MOOD website at https://moodsocial.us.
"MOOD Social & Dating is set to redefine the landscape of online socialization and dating. Focusing on individual moods and requirements, we aim to craft connections tailored to each user's unique emotional state", says Tim A. Washington, Founder of MOOD Social & Dating.
Join the MOOD Social & Dating revolution and experience a platform tailored to match your unique moods and desires.
