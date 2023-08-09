South Carolina-based IMCS, Tymora Analytical Partner to Streamline Exosome Research
Exosomes gaining attention in biomedical research for potential as diagnostic and therapeutic tools
This is a prime example of how each company grew its own field of expertise and relied on each other’s expertise to expand into new markets. We are thrilled to collaborate with Tymora Analytical."”IRMO, SC, USA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated Micro-Chromatography Systems, Inc. (“IMCS”), a leader in automating laboratory workflows, and Tymora Analytical, an authority in exosome purification and proteomics services, have announced a significant enhancement to their ongoing collaboration to advance exosome research.
The partnership began in 2017 with phosphoproteomics, where Tymora’s unique chemistries were packaged in IMCStips, a pipette-based purification tool to promote automated phosphopeptide enrichment workflows in biopharma and biotech industries. As a continuation of this ongoing collaboration, IMCS will promote Tymora’s premiere exosome proteomics services as part of its expanding marketing efforts.
Exosomes, tiny extracellular vesicles secreted by cells, have gained immense attention in biomedical research due to their role in intercellular communication and potential as diagnostic and therapeutic tools. However, purifying exosomes from biological samples is challenging, requiring sophisticated methods to ensure consistency, purity, and integrity of the isolated exosomes.
Building upon the expertise in laboratory automation, IMCS is set to simplify and automate exosome purification protocols, thereby increasing the overall efficiency and scalability of the process. Complementing IMCS's sample automation expertise, Tymora Analytical, a recognized authority in exosome purification and proteomics services, brings its expansive knowledge and experience to the partnership. Focused on proteomic analysis, Tymora Analytical's proprietary technology permits comprehensive profiling of exosome proteins and their post-translational modifications. This renewed collaboration with IMCS will further expand Tymora Analytical's market outreach regarding exosome purification and proteomics services, ultimately benefiting researchers and advancing the understanding of exosome research ecosystem.
"As always, collaborations take a long time to nurture. This is a prime example of how each company grew its own field of expertise over time and relied on each other’s expertise to expand into new markets. We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with Tymora Analytical on exosome services," said Dr. L. Andrew Lee, CSO of IMCS. "As we understand exosome purifications, we can look to leveraging the automation technology, combined with Tymora Analytical's expertise in exosome purification to revolutionize the field and open new avenues for exosome-based diagnostics and therapeutics."
Dr. Anton Illiuk, CTO of Tymora Analytical, echoed Dr. Lee’s enthusiasm, stating, "This collaboration is a significant milestone for us. The integration of IMCS's automation technology with our advanced exosome purification techniques will propel us towards achieving higher efficiency and standardization, allowing us to serve the research community better."
The collaboration between IMCS and Tymora Analytical represents a key partnership in the field of exosome purification and proteomics services. By combining their respective strengths, the two companies are well-positioned to push the boundaries of exosome research and accelerate the development of innovative solutions that harness the potential of exosomes in diagnostics and therapeutics.
About IMCS
Integrated Micro-Chromatography Systems, Inc is a privately held biotechnology company that strives to address the growing needs of clinical and research laboratories through innovative technologies and custom solutions designed to increase testing efficiency. IMCS creates, manufactures, and distributes next-generation biotechnology products to clinical and forensic toxicology, academic research facilities, US government agencies, and health science companies around the world. For more information about IMCS, please visit www.imcstips.com.
About Tymora Analytical
Tymora Analytical Operations is a pioneering provider of diagnostic development, exosome proteomics contract services, and products aimed at enhancing cancer research. The company's cutting-edge technologies enable a shift from tissue to liquid biopsy, facilitating the detection of active exosome protein and phosphoprotein cancer markers directly from plasma, urine, or saliva. Internationally recognized for its novel, cost-effective approaches in proteomic and phosphorylation analyses, Tymora has received multiple NSF and NIH SBIR/STTR grants, cementing its position as a leader in the field. Open to strategic collaborations, Tymora seeks to partner with organizations interested in harnessing their technology for the design and validation of early disease detection tests, post-treatment cancer monitoring, or for companion diagnostic assays for pipeline therapies. For more information about Tymora Analytical, please visit www.tymora-analytical.com.
