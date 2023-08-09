appNovi Delivers Optimized Incident Response with the Release of Time Lapse Feature
appNovi is the first Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture vendor to deliver chronological visual data exploration and analysis for security teams
Empowering security teams to simply rewind to a point in time to gain a complete picture of how a security event occurred is an evolutionary capability for the SOC.”CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- appNovi, the provider of the first Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture platform, today announced the release of appNovi v3.0, introducing the industry-first chronological data visualization and analysis capability for incident responders to dramatically reduce incident response times through complete data exploration.
— Kurt John, Global Chief Security Officer of Expedia
Time Lapse enables practitioners to specify a point in time to understand cyber assets and their relationships and network connections and visualize the changes in relationships over time to understand how a security incident occurred and the subsequent actions taken by the attacker. appNovi is now the only single console experience for chronological visual investigation during incident response to eliminate partial or incomplete incident response and dramatically reduce Mean Time to Response (MTTR).
“As former practitioners, we had difficulty answering questions around point in time incidents, requiring the use of custom queries and spreadsheets - and repeating this process for the next incident,” said Joe Schreiber, Chief Executive Officer, appNovi. “With this new functionality, our users can get these results in seconds.”
Security teams that use appNovi already have access to a high fidelity data source to maintain complete visibility, automate security control gap analysis, and automate security outcomes. With the availability of the new time series feature, they now have the ability to specify a point in time or range to gain historical perspectives. As a result, they can freely explore point-in-time data to understand all subsequent actions of a security incident - without a query for each data set, compiling and refining logs, or escalating tickets for access to data. Incident response is now faster, and security teams can confidently understand the impact of changes.
appNovi’s latest blog post "Time Lapse: appNovi’s Leap Toward Next-Generation Cybersecurity Incident Response" has full details about the new time series feature.
Stop by booth #SC420 at Black Hat to learn more about the industry’s first Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture platform appNovi.
