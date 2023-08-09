Noble Isle Combine Nature and the Art of Fragrance to Create a Luxury Christmas Collection

Noble Isle Christmas Collection 2023

As experts in olfaction and design, this Christmas, Noble Isle want to reignite the senses and celebrate nature in its undeniable glory.

There is no place more beautiful than the wonders of the British countryside in winter. These Christmas Collections are an experience as much as they are a gift.” — Katy Simpson, Founder of Noble Isle

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This Christmas, Noble Isle want to reignite the senses and celebrate nature in its undeniable glory. As experts in olfaction and design, Noble Isle has curated each Christmas Gift Set around quintessential British moments, from the charming countryside to the bustling cities.

‘There is no place more beautiful than the wonders of the British countryside in winter and with this Christmas collection I wanted to highlight a few of my favourite things. Breathe in and appreciate the moment as gently-contoured summits rise over lochs and shadowy oak woods, allowing the calming scents of the forest to envelop your senses and transport you to a state of inner peace. Wander through hedgerows abundant with tart, winter berries, stumble across shimmering streams, let the natural aromas of the British countryside nourish your mind and soul, allowing you to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life. These Christmas Collections are an experience as much as they are a gift.’ Katy Simpson, Founder of Noble Isle.

The fragrances in each Luxury Gift Set have been personally curated by Founder, Katy Simpson to bring her vision alive. The packaging itself was inspired by luxurious chocolate box wrapping paper that Katy discovered in Liberty in London, combining the crisp first bite of an Autumn Pear, the magical evening song of the Blackbird, the earthiness of a carpet of Pinecones and Pheasants scarpering down frosty, country lanes.

This Christmas collection is as much about giving as it is about being thankful. To admire the beauty of nature, aligns with Noble Isle’s vision of becoming a more sustainable company. The company already use natural ingredients, recyclable packaging, support local businesses and charities, implemented refillable products across their range and are in the process of seeking approval by both The Leaping Bunny and Vegan Association.

The Great British Wanderer Luxury Christmas Gift Set RRP £28

The Great British Wanderer Luxury Christmas Gift Set features five luxurious 75ml travel-size Bath & Shower Gels, each fragrance specifically chosen to represent a unique element of this Noble Isle. The Fireside scent is warm and inviting, evoking the cosy ambiance of a roaring fireplace on a cold winter night, while Summer Rising is uplifting and reminiscent of a blooming garden on a sunny day. The Whisky & Water fragrance is rich and sophisticated, inspired by the rolling Scottish hills and the smoothness of a fine whisky, while Willow Song is tranquil and calming, evoking memories of a peaceful riverbank. Finally, the tangy Rhubarb Rhubarb! fragrance is fresh and invigorating, capturing the essence of a classic British scent.

Meadow Strolls Luxury Christmas Gift Set RRP £15

The Meadow Strolls Luxury Christmas Gift Set, is symbolic of the lush meadows of the British countryside. This exquisite set features two luxurious 75ml travel-size Bath & Shower Gels, including the invigorating Rhubarb Rhubarb! combined with the refreshing notes of The Greenhouse, to awaken the senses and transport to the idyllic surroundings of a meadow at the height of midsummer.



A Woodland Walk Luxury Christmas Gift Set RRP £15

The Woodland Walk Luxury Christmas Gift Set, embraces the serene atmosphere of a British woodland through fragrance. This elegant set features two luxurious 75ml travel-size Bath & Shower Gels, including the warming Fireside and the invigorating Scots Pine. The Fireside fragrance is cosy and comforting, evoking the warmth of a crackling fire on a cold winter's night, while Scots Pine is refreshing and invigorating, evoking the clean and crisp scent of a coniferous forest.

Botanical Saunter Luxury Christmas Gift Set RRP £55

Experience the charm of the British countryside with the Botanical Saunter Luxury Christmas Gift Set, a luxurious gift set that's perfect for anyone who loves the delightful scent of Rhubarb. This set features two 250ml products, the gentle Rhubarb Rhubarb! Hand Wash and the nourishing Rhubarb Rhubarb! Hand Lotion, and our new 100ml Fine Room Fragrance. Indulge in the tangy aroma of Rhubarb, a classic British scent that's fresh, zesty and uplifting.