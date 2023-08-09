If God Spoke to Humans, His Words Would Be August

Dr. Pieter Noomen's website is filled with august writings … marked by majestic dignity and grandeur. Minister and licensed psychotherapist Dr. Pieter Noomen

Writings of Psychotherapist and Minister Bear a Closer Look

Life is love. Living equals loving. Existing is the same as being an expression of love.” — Dr. Pieter Noomen

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When people in the Northern Hemisphere hear the word “August,” they think of heat waves and back-to-school shopping. But august (with a lowercase a) is an adjective meaning “marked by majestic dignity or grandeur” — and perhaps there’s no better word to describe the captivating information available free for anyone at Dr. Pieter Noomen’s website, www.wordsforall.org.

Imagine that God or a Supreme Being occasionally chooses to communicate directly with human beings. Imagine that He offers advice, explanations and real-life facts to individuals, so that they may pass along to others the meaning of “The Real Reality.”

The late Dr. Noomen wanted everyone to know that there’s nothing imaginary about that scenario. He was absolutely convinced that The Supreme Being did speak to him at great length, and the words He spoke were august. If they truly came from God, how could be they anything else?

The Words for All website is divided into multiple sections, with categories including The 12 Booklets, Seven Lessons, complete narratives of Dr. Noomen’s 17 visits with The Real Reality and many more.

“This is what happened,” Dr. Noomen wrote about the First Visit. “Through cracks in a not completely closed door on the left side of the wall in front of me came a strong light. I expected it to stream in when the door was fully opened. Soft music was in the air. I felt invited to open the door and did so.

“Indeed, a bright light, dense like steam, poured in. I went through the opening and knew somehow that if I would look behind me, I would not see the wall or entrance anymore.

“I felt at a loss as to what to do now, where to go, or even where to look. But then I thought of why I wanted to come here. It was to see for myself how real the 'real reality' is — if it exists.”

So begins a fascinating journey that is filled with august writings … marked by majestic dignity and grandeur. Some examples:

“Life is love. Living equals loving. Existing is the same as being an expression of love. Everything that is, is from, for, in and through love. The shortest way to say this is 'all is love.' Or even more correctly, 'love is all.' Love was before all! It accounts for what exists and takes up space; it functions as the universe. It, therefore, accounts for all of our world.”

"Most people accept love as only a quality of life, giving it color, meaning and flavor. Clearly, love is instrumental in producing offspring, partnerships, art and activities. It seems life comes first, then comes love as 'dressing,' and also for reproducing it. Yet you notice I present life as the third component of being, after love as second. First is the oneness of all, life's totality. Then comes the core or essence of existing. This third element, life, is being's realness.”

What if it’s all true? Anyone can access the website, www.wordsforall.org, peruse the plethora of writings for free and judge for themselves.

Dr. Noomen was born in the Netherlands and worked as a psychotherapist and staff member at a Los Angeles church. He completed doctoral studies in theology and pastoral psychology at the Free University of Amsterdam and became senior minister of three Protestant churches. He passed away in 2019.