Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,030 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley Leads Attorney General Energy & Environmental Summit

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023
CONTACT: Tony Mangan, Communications Manager, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is leading the National Attorney General Alliance’s Energy and Environmental Summit being held this week in Seattle. Attorney General Jackley is the AGA’s Chairman this year.

“Energy policy and environmental issues are becoming bigger issues for Attorneys General that affect our citizens no matter what State we represent,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This summit is an opportunity for the nation’s Attorneys General to shape and improve energy policy.”

Topics to be discussed include energy policy, environmental sustainability, and water law. Attorney General Jackley will moderate the panel discussing how the cost of energy impacts the consumer.

The summit begins today (Wednesday) and runs through Friday.

                                                       -30-

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley Leads Attorney General Energy & Environmental Summit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more