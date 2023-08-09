Attorney General Jackley Leads Attorney General Energy & Environmental Summit

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023

CONTACT: Tony Mangan, Communications Manager, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is leading the National Attorney General Alliance’s Energy and Environmental Summit being held this week in Seattle. Attorney General Jackley is the AGA’s Chairman this year.

“Energy policy and environmental issues are becoming bigger issues for Attorneys General that affect our citizens no matter what State we represent,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This summit is an opportunity for the nation’s Attorneys General to shape and improve energy policy.”

Topics to be discussed include energy policy, environmental sustainability, and water law. Attorney General Jackley will moderate the panel discussing how the cost of energy impacts the consumer.

The summit begins today (Wednesday) and runs through Friday.

-30-