'SlavicPunk: Oldtimer' - a Slav-life/High-tech dystopia available on Epic Games

The cyberpunk genre mixes with Slavic culture in a shooter.

RYCHLIKI, POLSKA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘SlavicPunk: Oldtimer’ Epic Games release

Game title: ‘SlavicPunk: Oldtimer’

Genre: cyberpunk, isometric shooter

Price: $24,99, 40% off for the first week (August 11 - August 18)

Release date: August 11, 2023 on Epic Games

Overview: ‘SlavicPunk: Oldtimer’ is an enthralling isometric shooter video game, inspired by the works of acclaimed Polish science-fiction and fantasy author, Michał Gołkowski. In this immersive cyberpunk adventure, players follow the story of Yanus, a troubled private investigator, as he embarks on a mission to solve a case involving a stolen data carrier. Battling his inner demons, urban gangs, and a formidable corporate entity responsible for the city's downfall, Yanus must navigate a dark, gritty world filled with action, stealth, hacking, and environmental puzzle-solving.

Key Features:

-Engaging combat and movement systems.

-Modular weapon upgrade system for unique encounters.

-Action-packed levels with stealth elements and puzzle-solving.

-Immersive city exploration, side quests, and captivating storytelling.

-A distinct Slavic take on the cyberpunk genre with sharp, caustic humor.

-Blending futuristic and outdated technologies in a post-communist architectural landscape.

-Unravel the truth hidden beneath the neon glow and concrete streets.

Story: ‘SlavicPunk: Oldtimer’ envisions a dystopian future in Central and Eastern Europe, exploring how the region's hypothetical city and inhabitants differ from typical cyberpunk settings. The game's artistic choices reflect a mix of futuristic and outdated technologies, grim, brutalist architecture, and characters facing crude realities. Players embark on a journey to help Yanus uncover the brutal and ugly truth as he tackles his final case.

Announcement trailer: https://youtu.be/I0LR8725NTg

Gameplay trailer: https://youtu.be/aEJR1JdzOoE

About the Developers: The development team behind SlavicPunk: Oldtimer is a group of passionate and talented individuals, united by their love for gaming and creativity. Currently, the team consists more than twenty specialists, the majority of whom are experienced and seasoned seniors, bringing a wealth of expertise from their previous work on game productions in renowned studios such as CD Projekt, Riot Games, Flying Wild Hog, and CI Games. Their diverse backgrounds and extensive industry experience have proven invaluable in crafting high-quality and immersive gaming experiences.

‘SlavicPunk: Oldtimer’ will be available to purchase on August 11th on Epic Games (https://bit.ly/474j9Ys) 40% off for the first week.

Now, the game is available on Steam https://bit.ly/3KWsXuu and GOG https://bit.ly/42jAzwq.