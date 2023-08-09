Website Closers Secures New Wings For Family-Owned Chicken Coop Business
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chicken Coop Company, a family-owned business based in the southwestern USA, is excited to announce a significant transition as it passes the reins of the company to a new owner.
The terms of the deal will not be disclosed for confidentiality purposes. Daniel Borchardt, the founder of the company, confirmed that multiple offers were received and that the company was sold within the preferred asking price. The sale was mediated with the help of experienced brokers from Website Closers.
With a deep-rooted passion for poultry and a lasting commitment to delivering top-quality chicken coops, The Chicken Coop Company has left an indelible mark on the industry. By providing customers with functional and customizable coops that cater to the needs of their chickens, The Chicken Coop Company successfully helped many small and medium-sized breeders accomplish their coop requirements.
Founded on a solid foundation of hands-on experience and invaluable customer feedback, The Chicken Coop Company has gained recognition as a trusted destination for high-quality chicken coops. The founders, who have a wealth of experience in raising chickens, meticulously design each coop based on their personal insights and customer feedback, ensuring that every aspect caters to the well-being and comfort of the birds.
"Our journey with The Chicken Coop Company has been one of passion and dedication," said Daniel Borchardt, the founder of the company. "We take great pride in the coops we've crafted, and I am confident that the legacy we've built will be upheld and elevated under the new ownership."
The Chicken Coop Company offers a diverse range of pre-made coop designs that customers can conveniently purchase from their website. What sets them apart is their commitment to customization, allowing customers to specify the number of chickens and breeds they wish to house.
Brian Tumpane and Al Sciola, the brokers from Website Closers who managed the sale, expressed their enthusiasm for the transaction. "The Chicken Coop Company has truly resonated with its customers, providing not just coops, but a comprehensive solution for poultry enthusiasts," stated Brian, one of the brokers who helped close the deal.
"We are proud to have facilitated the successful sale of this exceptional business.", added Al.
The new owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, is excited to carry forward The Chicken Coop Company's legacy of excellence. "It is an honor to step into the role of stewarding The Chicken Coop Company into its next chapter," they expressed. "The legacy of quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction will remain at the forefront of our operations as we continue to provide exceptional coops and outstanding service."
The transition of ownership for The Chicken Coop Company represents the beginning of a new era for the business, ensuring that poultry enthusiasts will continue to find a trusted source for top-quality chicken coops.
Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!
Broker Contact:
Brian Tumpane
847-224-5273
brian@websiteclosers.com
Al Sciola
781-776-7766
asciola@websiteclosers.com
Jason Guerrettaz
Jason Guerrettaz
Website Closers
+1 800-251-1559
jguerrettaz@websiteclosers.com
