Unlock Protocol Announces Support for Coinbase Base
Unlock Protocol, the leading protocol for memberships and subscriptions, has announced support for Base mainnet from Coinbase.
Base is a scalable, secure and interoperable platform that enables developers to build decentralized applications with ease.

Unlock Protocol enables developers to create membership applications for content and communities without relying on intermediaries or gatekeepers. By using Unlock Protocol, creators can issue memberships to their platforms, services or events. Members can then use these memberships to access exclusive content, features or benefits across the web.
With Base, Unlock Protocol can leverage the advantages of a fast, low-cost and user-friendly blockchain that is compatible with the Ethereum ecosystem. Base also offers a seamless integration with Coinbase Wallet, one of the most popular and trusted crypto wallets in the world. This means that members can easily store and manage their memberships on Coinbase Wallet, as well as access them from any device.
"We are thrilled to support Base as one of the first protocols to launch on this innovative platform," said Julien Genestoux, founder and CEO of Unlock Protocol. "Base is a game-changer for the decentralized web, as it offers a superior user experience and a high level of security and interoperability. We believe that Base will help us reach more developers, brands, and creators who want to join the Unlock Protocol ecosystem and benefit from the power of memberships."
"We’re excited to have Unlock Protocol deploy on Base and look forward to seeing what they’ll be building in the decentralized identity space,” said Jesse Pollak, Creator of Base and Head of Protocols at Coinbase. "Base is designed to empower developers like Unlock Protocol to build the next generation of decentralized protocols that can scale to millions of users and transactions. We look forward to seeing how Unlock Protocol will use Base to create more value for developers, brands, and creators around the world.”
Unlock Protocol is available on Base mainnet starting today.
About Unlock Protocol
Unlock Protocol is building the web's new business model by enabling new ways for developers, brands, and creators to manage memberships online. Unlock's solution is an open source, Ethereum-based protocol that streamlines membership management for online communities. Unlock Protocol can be applied to events, ticketing, certifications and credentials, content, subscriptions, newsletters, gaming, API access, or any application that requires time-based membership authorization and access.
Unlock Protocol Memberships and Ticketing on Base