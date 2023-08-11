29 Young Leaders Head to the USA for #UPGSustainability Pilgrimage to Hurricane Island
29 Young Leaders from 21 countries head to the USA for the #UPGSustainability Pilgrimage to Hurricane Island
Everything about you brings hope to us all, because you are the new and beautiful representation of the world in its entirety.”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Twenty-Nine young leaders from 21 countries around the world are set to embark on the #UPGSustainability Pilgrimage to Hurricane Island in the United States. They will spend 7 days on an island with a programme that is focused on their personal and professional development and run in close collaboration with the Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership.
— Rosamund Zander
UPG Sustainability Leadership is a movement that mobilises individuals and organisations to support positive citizen leadership on sustainability. It is the world's largest training on sustainability leadership with a comprehensive 9-week training that covers all of the sustainable development goals as well as an in-depth curriculum of skills and methods to make each young leader stronger.
The #UPGSustainability Pilgrimage is a special additional opportunity that is open to these young leaders from around the world. These 29 Leaders will engage in reflection, learning, and personal growth, ultimately returning stronger to drive positive change within communities and on a global scale.
UPG Sustainability Leadership is free for these young leaders, thanks to generous support from UPG's partners and collaborators, with a very special mention to Rosamund Zander, author and philanthropist who is a Founding and Flagship Partner of the movement. Further insights into UPG Sustainability Leadership can be found at https://upglive.org/UPGSustainability.
Rosamund Zander, Founding and Flagship Partner of UPG Sustainability Leadership, affirms, "Everything about you brings hope to us all, because you are the new and beautiful representation of the world in its entirety."
The upcoming Hurricane Island pilgrimage includes 18 women and 11 men from various countries including: Albania, Bhutan, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, China, Colombia, Egypt, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Maldives, Morocco, Nigeria, Peru, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, USA and Uzbekistan.
Bo Hoppin, Executive Director at the Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership, expresses enthusiasm about the partnership with United People Global, stating, "The Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership is eager to bring UPG Sustainability Leaders to Hurricane Island to further their development and to contribute to a rich network of leaders who learn from and collaborate with each other."
The initiatives driven by #UPGSustainability Leaders span a wide spectrum of sectors, encompassing education, healthcare, the economy, environmental stewardship, peace and justice, gender empowerment, and more. Their efforts are closely aligned with the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Yemi Babington- Ashaye, President at United People Global, underscores the significance of aligning actions with aspirations, remarking, "When young people dream about making their communities better, it is important that we respond with words and actions that mean the same thing: <<yes you can>>." This immersive experience nurtures and empowers young minds in their roles as ambassadors for positive citizen leadership on sustainability.
About United People Global: UPG is a community that encourages and enables people to make the world better place. UPG believes that all people have the power and the responsibility to participate in making the world a better place. The work of this global community is facilitated by United People Global Foundation, an independent not-for-profit organisation based in Geneva, Switzerland. UPG is not a political or religious organisation.
Note to Editors
1. Learn about #UPGSustainability Leadership: https://upglive.org/UPGSustainability
2. Social Media Hashtags: #UPGSustainability and #JourneyToHurricane
3. Watch an introduction to #UPGSustainability: https://upglive.org/upgsustainability-introvideo
4. To partner or collaborate with UPG Sustainability Leadership: https://upglive.org/letsconnect
5. More about United People Global https://unitedpeople.global/about-us
6. Join UPG: https://unitedpeople.global/join
7. Join UPG’s Media Community: https://unitedpeople.global/nominations/journalists-nomination
8. Follow UPG on most social media: @unitedpeopleglobal or on Twitter: @unitedpeople36
Dixita Mahanta
United People Global
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
UPG Sustainability Introduction - Flip The Script