Europe Travel Insurance Market to Surpass at a Revenue of US$ 13,006.1 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ ๐ข๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ generated revenue of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ,๐Ÿ๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ”.๐Ÿ‘ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ and is projected to attain a valuation of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘,๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ”.๐Ÿ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, growing at a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ%during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/europe-travel-insurance-market The Europe Travel Insurance Market has grown significantly in recent years as a result of increased travel activity, improved awareness of the benefits of travel insurance, and the growing appeal of European locations among tourists. The surge in baby boomer travel, the acceptance of travel insurance as a requirement for obtaining a visa, and the global expansion of the tourism industry drive the growth of the Europe travel insurance market.The increase in disposable incomes, along with a growing demand for authentic travel, has increased the number of Europeans traveling both domestically and internationally. This tendency has increased traveler demand for travel insurance. For example, Europeans' desire to travel is expanding, with 70% planning a vacation within the next six months. In just one year, this is a 4% growth. More than half (52%) want to travel at least twice, indicating a pent-up desire for vacation. According to the Monitoring Sentiment for Domestic and Intra-European Travel survey, sentiment for intra-European travel is also on the rise, with 62% of respondents planning cross-border trips within Europe this autumn and winter, the highest level of sentiment for intra-European travel since autumn 2020.Government policies shape the market as well. For instance, the European Union's Package Travel and Linked Travel Arrangements Directive, provides substantial protection for travelers, raising demand for travel insurance. This order requires travel operators to provide full refunds in the event of package trip cancellations and, in some situations, repatriation in the event of bankruptcy. This has had a positive market impact since passengers value the greater financial and safety net that travel insurance provides.Insurers in the region are expected to improve existing travel insurance distribution platforms to increase productivity using technologies such as geolocation, application program interface (API), artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and global positioning system (GPS), among others. According to Internet World, roughly 89.4% of the European population uses mobile phones, desktop computers, and laptops to access the Internet. As a result of this trend, insurance companies have concentrated on developing various techniques to provide mobile-friendly services. As a result of these factors, the market is projected to have attractive opportunities in the next years.๐“๐ซ๐š๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐„๐ง๐-๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ซ๐š๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐žIn 2022, travelers generated a major market share of 81.5%. This dominance demonstrates that leisure or personal travelers are the predominant buyers of travel insurance in Europe. Furthermore, the huge increase in business travel plans and the increase in the number of business travelers in recent years has fueled the expansion of this market.Despite mixed economic conditions, global business travel demand remained high in the first quarter of 2023, with more passengers opting to book online and earlier to "secure options and book lower prices." Furthermore, Frankfurt Airport expects an increase in business travelers to improve passenger counts throughout the rest of the year.๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž ๐ข๐ฌ ๐Œ๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ ๐„๐ง๐-๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌIn 2022, the individual insurance segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the Europe travel insurance market. Individual insurance policies offer more flexibility, such as higher benefit levels and upgrade options, making them a popular choice among many travelers.Individual travel insurance policies are tailored to individual passengers' specific coverage requirements and constraints. They provide customization choices, allowing tourists to choose coverage levels that meet their needs. Individuals, for example, can purchase higher levels of medical evacuation or travel delay coverage based on their travel preferences and destinations.๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/europe-travel-insurance-market ๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐Ÿ“ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐€๐ญ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ•.๐Ÿ’% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žThe Europe Travel Insurance Market is highly consolidated. The top five competitors, including Generali, AXA SA, Allianz Travel, American Express Company, and American International Group dominate the market. Mid-size to smaller businesses are extending their market presence by gaining new contracts and entering new markets as a result of technical improvement and product innovation. ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌโ€ข Allianz Travelโ€ข AXA SAโ€ข Tata AIGโ€ข SocGenโ€ข American Express Companyโ€ข American International Groupโ€ข Atlas Internationalโ€ข Berkshire Hathway Travelโ€ข CSA Travel Protection (Generali Global Assistance)โ€ข FWD Group Limitedโ€ข Generaliโ€ข Hanse Merkurโ€ข Other Prominent Players๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐"๐ก๐ž ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ ๐ข๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ, ๐'๐ข๐ฌ๐ค ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž, ๐"๐ซ๐ข๐ฉ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ, ๐„๐ง๐-๐"๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ.๐๐ฒ ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซโ€ข Emergency Accidental Treatment & Evacuationโ€ข Emergency Medical Treatment & Evacuationโ€ข Personal Accidentโ€ข Daily Cash Allowanceโ€ข Accidental Death & Disabilityโ€ข Emergency Dental Treatment๐๐ฒ ๐'๐ข๐ฌ๐ค ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ ๐žโ€ข Smooth Transit Coverso Trip Cancellationso Common Carrier Delayo Delay of Checked-In Baggageโ€ข Flexible Tripo Loss of Passporto Emergency Casho Emergency Trip Extensiono Trip Abandonmento Personal Liability & Bail Bondโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐"๐ซ๐ข๐ฉ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Comprehensive Travelโ€ข Student Travelโ€ข Leisure Travel๐๐ฒ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Individual Insuranceโ€ข Group Insuranceโ€ข Single Trip Insuranceโ€ข Multi Trip Insurance๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข Internationalโ€ข Domestic๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅโ€ข Insurance Intermediariesโ€ข Insurance Companiesโ€ข Banksโ€ข Insurance Brokersโ€ข Insurance Aggregators๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐"๐ฌ๐ž๐ซโ€ข Studentsโ€ข Travelerso Travel Bloggerso Tourist Guideso Family Travelerso Business Travelerso Group Travelersโ€ข Senior Citizensโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒโ€ข Germanyโ€ข UKโ€ข Franceโ€ข Italyโ€ข Spainโ€ข Netherlandsโ€ข Hungaryโ€ข Switzerlandโ€ข Russiaโ€ข Polandโ€ข Austriaโ€ข Slovakiaโ€ข Czech Republicโ€ข Croatiaโ€ข Sloveniaโ€ข Romaniaโ€ข Bulgariaโ€ข Rest of Europe 