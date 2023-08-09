Pediatric Vaccine Market Expected to Reach $36.4 Billion by 2031 | CAGR of 5.4%

Pediatric Vaccine

Pediatric vaccine market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pediatric vaccines are administered to a child in their pediatric age, which is from 0–18 years. Vaccines are generally given to prevent children from diseases transferred through infections, seasonal variations and even through unhygienic areas. Depending upon disease, vaccines are administered at regular intervals. WHO has designed a standard immunization program to have desired time interval between vaccines doses. Pediatric vaccines market include pneumococcal vaccine, DTP vaccine, rotavirus vaccine, MMR vaccine, polio vaccine, influenza vaccine, hepatitis B vaccine, Hib vaccine, and meningococcal vaccine. Pneumococcal vaccine is administered to prevent child from infectious diseases such as pneumonia. DTP vaccines is a combination vaccine administered against prevention of three diseases those are diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis. Hib vaccine is also a combination vaccine for hepatitis B and influenza and is widely accepted.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, CSL Limited, Novavax, Inc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Sanofi Aventis, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

By type, the monovalent segment has largest contribution in pediatric vaccine market share in 2021, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to safety and stability associated with such vaccines coupled with the ability to develop a prompt immune response. In addition, increase in awareness regarding vaccination program, improvement in diagnostic procedures, improving health care services in pediatric vaccines industry, rapid economic growth in developing countries and rise in research and development activities to develop vaccine further boost the pediatric vaccine market trends.

Depending on technology, the subunit, recombinant, polysaccharide, and conjugate vaccines segment has largest contribution in pediatric vaccine market share in 2021, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to these vaccines are considered to be the most efficient alternative to traditional vaccines in the prevention of various human diseases. In addition, the increase in number of regulatory clearances have made the highest impact on the market in recent years.

By indication, the pneumococcal segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to introduction of novel pneumococcal vaccines in the market, initiatives taken by governments such various immunization programs for pneumonia, and rise in awareness among patients regarding pneumococcal vaccines.

On the other hand, Asia pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the pediatric vaccine market forecast period. high burden of pediatric diseases, increase in affordability, and improvements in healthcare access in developing countries such as India and China are the key driving factors that boost the growth of the pediatric vaccine industry in the region. In addition, improvement in healthcare facilities, rise in disposable income, surge in adoption of vaccination awareness programs, and rapid improvement in economic condition further drive growth of the market in the region.

