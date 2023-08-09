Saudi Arabia Biscuits Market is Estimated to Generate a Revenue of US$ 1,081,2 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐛𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 attained revenue of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒𝟓𝟖.𝟓𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is estimated to attain a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟎𝟖𝟏.𝟐𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟎.𝟎𝟗% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
The Saudi Arabia biscuit market is rapidly developing and diversifying as a result of changing customer preferences, urbanization, and a rising population. Market participants have a lot of room to grow their distribution networks, roll out new products, and embrace sustainable business practices to stay ahead in this competitive sector. The future of the biscuit market in Saudi Arabia appears bright, with plenty of opportunities for growth as the sector adopts new innovative products.
The Saudi Arabia biscuit market is likely to expand at a remarkable rate. The availability of various biscuit varieties is likely to support market expansion in Saudi Arabia as customer preferences for ready-to-eat and healthy snacking change.
Growing e-commerce platforms, rising consumer demand for gluten-free products, and increasing health concerns are the primary drivers of market expansion. About 0.64 percent of Saudi Arabia's population is affected by celiac disease, which is primarily brought on by eating gluten. As more people become aware of the illness, there is an increasing demand for food products devoid of gluten. For instance, 72% of customers on Amazon.com prefer McVities Digestive Biscuits, which are made of 70% wheat and whole grain.
Health and wellness awareness has changed consumer preferences in Saudi Arabia in accordance with worldwide trends. Due to this, there is a growing market for healthy biscuits made with whole grains, less sugar, and natural ingredients. In response, bakeries and manufacturers have added healthier options, such as gluten-free products and organic baked biscuits, to their product lines. For instance, the vegan brand Kind Lyfe from the United Arab Emirates introduced new Pecan Pie Cookie Dough Bites in January 2022. The company's delectable and guilt-free vegan cookies are well-known. Additionally, the demand will increase significantly for the sweet biscuit kinds labeled as gluten-free, preservative-free, and non-GMO.
𝐒𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐮𝐠𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬
The sweet biscuit segment dominated the market and generated about 71.54% of revenue share in 2022. Sweet biscuits, which come in a variety of flavors like chocolate, vanilla, and fruit-based, are extremely well-liked by Saudi Arabian consumers. Sweet biscuits are widely accessible through many retail channels, and consumers enjoy them as a snack or dessert, which has helped them gain market domination.
Kids and teenagers majorly prefer sweet biscuits to quash their sugar cravings, which contributes to their widespread consumption. Cookies continue to be the most popular option within the sweet biscuit category. Additionally, consumers may acquire fortified cookies and organic cookies readily across online and offline channels, supporting the market expansion in the area.
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
In 2022, the wheat segment generated sales of US$ 167.55 million in 2022 and is expected to expand significantly to US$ 432.48 million by 2031. The segment captured about 36.54% of the market in 2022. Due to their nutritious content and adaptability, wheat-based biscuits are popular in Saudi Arabia.
As consumers become more health-conscious, demand for whole-grain and wheat-based biscuits is likely to climb further, propelling this segment's growth. The protein content of biscuit flour is between 8.5% and 9.5%. Due to its lower gluten level, it is suitable for manufacturing a variety of cookies and biscuits. Cookies and biscuits produced with this flour will be softer and crumblier, which will help it grow in the market.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟓 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐟 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
Due to the existence of numerous regional and international competitors offering a diverse range of biscuit goods, the Saudi Arabia Biscuits market is highly competitive. Mondelez International, Inc., Yildiz Holding AS, Campbell Soup Company, Nestle SA, and Danone S.A. are the market's top five players. They represent around 53% of the market revenue share. Mondelez International, Inc. and Yildiz Holding AS are the top two corporations, accounting for around 21.6% and 10.7% of revenue, respectively.
Mondelez International, Inc. is a Chicago-based global confectionary, food, holding, beverage, and snack food corporation. Mondelez produces chocolate, cookies, biscuits, gum, confectionary, and powdered beverages in roughly 160 countries. Mondelez International's portfolio comprises multiple billion-dollar brands, including cookies, crackers, and confectionery.
