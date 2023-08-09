Comms Factory Debuts YouTube Video That Helps Coaches and Speakers Get Media Exposure
Offers proven insights regarding press releases for coaches and overcoming media relations challengesCLEVELAND, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Comms Factory, an established resource for press release writing and public relations, today announced the debut of its newest YouTube video, Press Releases and PR for Coaches and Speakers. Based on Comms Factory’s extensive experience working with coaches and speakers on public relations, the video offers insights into overcoming media outreach challenges facing people in these occupations.
“If you’re a coach or a speaker, you can get media attention, but it is not always so easy,” said Hugh Taylor, CEO and founder of Comms Factory. “Our new video explains how you can develop a media friendly message and present yourself as a useful source for reporters. The trick is to avoid the pitfalls identified in the video.”
Taylor added, “Reporters are often cynical and jaded. They may see coaches as uncredentialled therapists, and therefore deserving of scorn, not stories. We have a solution for this. It involves creating a special moment or unique perspective to capture the attention or imagination of journalists.”
In order to receive buy-in from the press, Comms Factory suggests three main actions that help a coach or speaker successfully stand out from the competition:
- Focus on credentials
- Find an incredible hook
- Be smart and proactive with the media
Comms Factory is a corporate communications resource for entrepreneurs of all kinds. The firm fields a team of experienced corporate communications professionals offering a range of public relations and content marketing services. Comms Factory enables its clients to promote themselves in multiple media outlets as economically as possible.
For more information on Comms Factory’s services and to book a free consultation, visit commsfactory.net. The company can also be found on Fiverr and Upwork.
To watch the video, visit https://youtu.be/K3xmLguiH7k
END
###
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube