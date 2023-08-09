Kualitatem Wins Contract with Banque Misr to Deliver Testing Services for Temenos T24 Core Banking System

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kualitatem, a leading software testing and quality assurance company, is delighted to announce that it has secured a high-profile project from Banque Misr UAE, a distinguished bank. This notable collaboration reaffirms Kualitatem’s position as a trusted partner in the banking sector.

Banque Misr UAE has chosen Kualitatem to provide comprehensive testing services for their Temenos T24 core banking system.

Mr. Hazem Ashmawy, Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Banque Misr, commented, "At Banque Misr, we continuously strive to enhance the standard of our services by adopting the latest best practices in technology. Partnering with Kualitatem was a strategic move as their proficiency in software testing aligns well with our aim of ensuring a dependable core banking system. We are confident that their expertise will play a significant role in refining our software quality and overall customer experience."

The Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Kualitatem, Khurram Javed Mir, stated: "We are elated to be Banque Misr's software testing partner for their Temenos T24 core banking system, supporting their mission of delivering seamless and innovative banking services to their customers.”

Kualitatem's specialized testing services, backed by their team of experienced professionals, provide a comprehensive set of solutions tailored to meet the distinctive needs of the banking sector. With a successful track record in delivering exceptional software testing services, Kualitatem is well-positioned to strengthen Banque Misr's Temenos T24 core banking system against potential challenges and uncertainties.

About Kualitatem:
Kualitatem is a TMMi Level 4 certified software testing and quality assurance company, offering comprehensive testing solutions to diverse clients globally. With a focus on superior testing methodologies and a commitment to excellence, Kualitatem empowers businesses to enhance their software quality, reduce time-to-market, and achieve higher customer satisfaction. Its extensive range of services includes automation testing, functional testing, performance testing, security testing, mobile app testing, and more

