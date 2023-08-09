Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Market Expected to Reach $162 Bn by 2032 | Panasonic, Illinois, Hitachi

global commercial fan and air purification equipment market was valued at $71.1 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $162 billion by 2032

Commercial fans and air purification equipment are vital for maintaining comfortable and healthy indoor environments in commercial spaces. As businesses prioritize employee well-being and energy efficiency, the market for these products is expanding, with a focus on smart and connected solutions.

Commercial fan and air purification equipment refer to a range of devices and systems specifically designed for improving indoor air quality and providing effective ventilation in commercial settings. These products include commercial-grade fans, air purifiers, HVAC systems, filters, and related equipment, which help remove airborne contaminants, regulate temperature, and maintain a healthy and comfortable environment for occupants in various commercial spaces.

The commercial fan and air purification equipment market is driven by the increasing emphasis on improved indoor air quality and comfortable working environments in commercial spaces. The rising awareness of the detrimental effects of poor indoor air quality on health is a significant driver for the demand of the commercial fan and air purification equipment. As businesses and individuals become more conscious of the need for healthier indoor environments, there is a growing recognition of the importance of investing in air purification systems. Poor indoor air quality can lead to various health issues such as allergies, respiratory problems, and reduced productivity. This has prompted businesses to prioritize the improvement of air quality to safeguard the well-being of occupants. In addition, the demand for commercial fan and air purification equipment has increased as businesses aim to create healthier and safer indoor spaces for their employees and customers. The awareness of the impact of poor indoor air quality on health has accelerated the adoption of the air purification equipment and positioned them as essential components of building infrastructure. Increasing awareness and concern for indoor air quality is expected to boost the growth of the commercial fan and air purification equipment market growth in the upcoming years.

The high adoption and maintenance costs of commercial fan and air purification equipment is expected to hamper the market growth. Air purifiers are often considered premium products due to their expensive initial purchase costs, both in developed and developing countries. In addition, the maintenance costs associated with these devices can be significant, as filters typically need to be replaced two or three times a year. Some air purifiers even require multiple filters, further adding to the maintenance expenses. These high adoption and maintenance costs can create a barrier for some consumers and businesses, deterring them from investing in commercial fan and air purification equipment. All these factors are projected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

The commercial fan and air purification equipment market share is being driven by advancements in filtration technologies, promoting innovation in the industry. Manufacturers are continuously developing filters with higher efficiency and enhanced capabilities for removing a wide range of pollutants. This includes the utilization of High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters, activated carbon filters, electrostatic precipitators, and UV-C germicidal irradiation systems. These advancements enable businesses to provide more effective solutions for improving indoor air quality. Moreover, to expand their manufacturing capacities and gain access to new markets, many companies in the commercial fan and air purification equipment market are pursuing strategies such as mergers and acquisitions. Large primary manufacturers are establishing joint ventures or acquiring small or mid-sized businesses to acquire new capabilities and broaden their product offerings. For example, in August 2019, Systemair AB, Systemair AB, Swedish ventilation equipment manufacturer, acquired the Australian company Pacific HVAC Engineering’s ventilation part for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition enhanced the market position in Australia and New Zealand and good growth for Systemair’s product range, primarily from the factories in India and Malaysia.

The commercial fan and air purification equipment market outlook is segmented on the basis of equipment type, power range type, and region. By equipment type, it is classified into air purification equipment, attic and exhaust fan, and others. By power range type, it is classified into less than 200 square ft, 200 - 400 square ft, and more than 400 square ft. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the commercial fan and air purification equipment market analysis report include Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Carrier Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Sharp Corporation., 3M Company, Regal Beloit Corporation, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD., Illinois Tool Works Inc., and SPX FLOW Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global commercial fan and air purification equipment market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the commercial fan and air purification equipment market forecast period. The report also highlights the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing toward the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Industry

Increasing health and safety regulations, particularly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to drive the demand for commercial fan and air purification equipment in the post-pandemic period. Businesses are investing in equipment that complies with regulatory requirements and provides a safe and healthy indoor environment for employees, customers, and visitors.