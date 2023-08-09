Multi-Core Processor Market Size Expected To Reach $165 Billion By 2027

Multi-Core Processor Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Multi-Core Processor Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s multi-core processor market forecast, the multi-core processor market size is predicted to reach a value of $165.46 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.1% through the forecast period.

The increase in demand for smartphones is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest multi-core processor market share. Major multi-core processor market leaders include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Intel Corporation, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., ARM Holdings, Apple Inc., Mediatek Inc., Applied Micro Circuits, NXP Semiconductors , NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm , Broadcom.

Multi-Core Processor Market Segmentation

1) By Type: Octa Core Processors, Hexa Core Processors, Quad Core Processors, Dual Core Processors

2) By Application: Computer, Smart Mobile Device, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunications, Energy, Healthcare, Other End-Users

This type of processor is an integrated circuit that has two or more processor cores attached that enable users to execute their core processes quickly. It is used to increase the performance of a system that is running concurrent applications and reduce power consumption.

