Unveiling 'Into The Image': A Cinematic Exploration

Into The Image - Verical Into The Image - Horizontal Behind the Scenes with the Main Crew during an Interview with Oliviero Toscani. Left to Right: Oleksandr Gordieiev, Michele Nicolè, Oliviero Toscani, and Borys Dolgopolsky.

"Journey through 'Where Shadows Speak Louder: Into The Image' documentary, redefining visual storytelling and reality perception."

Exploring the depths of visual storytelling, 'Where Shadows Speak Louder: Into The Image' redefines how we perceive reality.” — Borys Dolgopolsky

MILAN, ITALY, August 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Discover an immersive cinematic experience with the upcoming release of "Where Shadows Speak Louder: Into The Image." This intriguing documentary takes audiences on a journey through the captivating landscapes of Italy and Switzerland, delving into the intricate world of visual storytelling. The film challenges perceptions of reality and delves into the vital role images play in reflecting our world.The narrative unfolds through the lens of visionary individuals who shape contemporary imagery. The perspectives of figures such as Andrea Dojmi, Ingrid Strain, Ferrania Film Museum, Werner Jeker, and Oliviero Toscani guide viewers through the present-day landscape of visual expression. This diverse range of voices sets the stage for an exploration that delves deeper than the surface of images.Transporting us to the mesmerizing island of Sardinia, the documentary unveils the treasures of ancient history through archeological excavations and solidified volcanoes. Interviews with archeologist Paolo Pinna and geologist Luigi Sanciu shed light on the origins of human creativity and expression.The documentary further leads into the heart of history – the cave of Bellegra. Here, humanity's first paintings come to life, immersing audiences in the origins of visual storytelling through the captivating narrative of these ancient images.The expedition culminates in Falera, Switzerland, where a conversation with perceptive astronomer José De Queiroz invites viewers to contemplate our planet's place in the vast cosmic tapestry."Where Shadows Speak Louder: Into The Image" promises a runtime of 93 minutes, offering an intellectual and emotional voyage. The engagement in contemplative dialogues about the intricate interplay between images and our understanding of reality. The documentary is presented in Italian and French languages with English subtitles, highlighting the richness of linguistic nuances within visual narratives.The official release date is approaching, offering a unique exploration of images that challenges conventional perceptions of the world.Follow us on Instagram @borys_kr and tag us with #IntoTheImage for updates, exclusive content, and more.For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact Oleksandr Gordieiev at hiborys@proton.meDirected by Borys DolgopolskyWritten by Michele NicolèProduced by Oleksandr Gordieiev & Borys DolgopolskyCast:Andrea DojmiJean BlanchaertAlessandro BechisIngrid StrainWerner JekerOliviero ToscaniPaolo PinnaAlessandro AriuLuigi SanciuPietro MarraJosé De QueirozCrew:Maria Radenko - PALuigi Pranzo Zaccaria - PAJiahui Wu - VFXVasyl Melnychyn - 2nd Camera UnitIllia Ivashchenko - SoundLucca Morra - ColorOleksandr Gordieiev - DoP, Production ManagerMichele Nicolè - WriterBorys Dolgopolsky - Director, Editor, Producer

Into The Image - Official Trailer (2023)