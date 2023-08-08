Submit Release
The Minister of Internal Affairs met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Uzbekistan

On August 8, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Lieutenant General Polat Bobojonov, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Uzbekistan, Mr Yu Jun

During the meeting, the parties discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation, in particular, the practical implementation of the activities defined in the Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Public Security of the People's Republic of China for 2022-2023, and the prospects of developing cooperation in fighting crime.

Following the meeting, Mr Yu Jun, on behalf of his diplomatic mission in Uzbekistan, expressed his readiness to contribute significantly to the further development and expansion of cooperation between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Public Security of China.

The event was held in a constructive and friendly atmosphere.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan

