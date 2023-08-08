UZBEKISTAN, August 8 - Passenger traffic at Samarkand Airport more than doubled in the first half of the year

The ground handling and management company for the new terminal of Samarkand International Airport – AIR MARAKANDA, was established in 2020 as part of the first public-private partnership project in the Republic of Uzbekistan aviation industry.

Its tasks include airport management, passenger service, cargo and mail handling, and commercial aircraft maintenance.

To implement them, the company attracts local and foreign specialists with international experience in civil aviation.

In the first half of 2023, Samarkand International Airport served 439,664 passengers, which is 241,080 passengers more than in the same period last year. In 2022, the airport served 493,417 people, 2.6 percent more than in 2019. The increase in passenger traffic is directly related to the increase in the number of flights of existing air carriers. The attraction of new partners also facilitated this: this year, two foreign airlines Jazeera Airways and Pobeda, and new regional transportation of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Silk Avia, began operating flights from Samarkand. This airline flies to Samarkand from Tashkent 5 times a week and from Bukhara 1 time per week.

An analysis of the growth in passenger traffic shows that international destinations mainly provide it. The first half of this year’s most popular flights were from Samarkand to Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Istanbul, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. 393,689 passengers were served on these flights (+116.9 percent).

In the first half of the year, 45,975 passengers (+169.7 percent) were transported on domestic routes, and Tashkent became the most popular domestic destination.

In turn, the national carrier of Uzbekistan, Uzbekistan Airways, retained its leading position in terms of passenger traffic to Samarkand with a share of 27 percent.

Since the beginning of this year, Samarkand International Airport has expanded its route network. Flights were operated on 6 domestic and 18 international routes. Tel Aviv, Kuwait, Mineralnye Vody, Ufa, and Samara are new destinations.

AIR MARAKANDA pays special attention to compliance with international aviation security requirements, the implementation of measures that contribute to environmental protection, the modernization of airport infrastructure, the improvement of passenger service, and other issues.

For two years in a row, the new international terminal of Samarkand Airport has been among the top ten leaders in the Central Asian region of the global rating of airports World Airport Awards (SKYTRAX).

Source: UzA