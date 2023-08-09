Microprocessor And GPU Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Microprocessor And GPU Global Market Report 2023

As per TBRC's microprocessor and GPU market forecast, the microprocessor and GPU market size is predicted to reach a value of $166.26 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.2% through the forecast period.

The growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) enabled devices and equipment will positively influence the market for microprocessors and GPU in the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest microprocessor and GPU market share. Major microprocessor and GPU market leaders include Intel, Qualcomm, Samsung, Nvidia, AMD, BroardCom, MediaTek, Texas Instruments, Marvell, IBM, Renesas Electronics, Nxp Semiconductors, Microchip Technology, Toshiba, Unisoc (Spreadtrum Communications), Allwinner Technology.

Microprocessor And GPU Market Segments

1) By Architecture: X86, ARM, MIPS, Power, SPARC

2) By GPU Type: Discrete, Integrated

3) By Application: Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Other Applications

A microprocessor is a type of miniature electronic device that comprises logic, arithmetic, and control circuitry to perform central processing unit functions in a computer. GPU is referred to as the graphics processing unit and it is used in applications such as graphics and video rendering.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Microprocessor And GPU Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

