WordPress Expert is Offering Free WP Support to Charity Organizations Through November 10
Company generously helping charities in need of expert website support to retain and attract donorsMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WordPress Expert has announced it is donating its services to charities, giving 100% free WordPress support to qualified non-profits through November 10, 2023. WordPress Expert brings state-of-the-art expertise to clients for all aspects of seamless website function, which is vital to inviting, capturing and documenting donors to these charitable organizations.
The most important factors in maintaining the best websites for non-profits include website health, security and ongoing technical support.
“If a site is not functioning optimally, charitable site visitors and prospective donors who encounter glitches or bugs may not be able to navigate or understand the process of giving to a respective charity,” said WP-Expert.net founder Nick Milojevic. “Donors might leave the site in frustration without having been captured and before committing to donations, all because the interaction with a website makes it too much work to try and donate.”
Milojevic continued, “A broken contact form, expired SSL certificate or other seemingly small website issue may cause functionality problems, website lag or delays or other donation-stopping issues. People on the receiving end of charitable donations desperately waiting to receive help will suffer the most if important funds cannot reach those in need.”
So, as a thank you to charitable organizations, as well as medical and emergency fundraising organizations and projects everywhere, WordPress Expert is proudly using its decades of first-hand development experience to give something back.
To apply for free WordPress support, visit https://wp-expert.net/ , scroll all the way down and fill out the contact form.
