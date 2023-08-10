Nobody Wants These Cars: Indy Auto Man Named The Most Difficult-to-Sell Models

Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis Car lot at Indy Auto Man 2023

Indy Auto Man car experts explain the unpopularity of famous models on the secondary market. The listed cars require more time and effort to find new owners.

While the speed of sale is not the main indicator of a successful transaction, for the owners of these models, finding a buyer can become a real headache.” — Victor Figlin, GM at Indy Auto Man

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After conducting their own research, the experts from the Indianapolis used car dealership Indy Auto Man named the TOP 10 most difficult used cars to sell. The main criterion is the time required to sell a particular model.

The list of the best-selling models and trim levels in the US used car market changes regularly. However, for Indiana residents, some cars can't gain popularity in the secondary market. During a study by Indy Auto Man specialists, it turned out that the Land Rover Discovery was the most difficult to sell. It takes about 80 days to sell this SUV.

Another long-selling car in the Indiana market is the Porsche Cayenne – an average of 69 days, i.e., more than two months, passes from the publication of the announcement of its sale to the transaction. In third place, slightly behind the leaders, is the Buick Regal, with an estimated average of 68 days to sell. Buick LaCrosse and Porsche 911 (67 each) sell out a little faster. The Land Rover Discovery Sport closes the top five, which, as the practice has shown, many can not sell for 66 days.

In addition to them, Ford Flex (64 days), Cadillac XT5 (64), Mazda CX-9 (63), Ford Taurus (63), and Lincoln MKX (62) are sold the longest in Indianapolis.

"These cars are not very liquid due to the inflated cost of maintenance and its complexity, large taxes, and many other factors. The more exclusive the model, the harder it is to sell," - explains Victor Figlin, GM at Indy Auto Man. "However, this is true only for private sales. At Indy Auto Man, we are willing to buy any make and model at a fair market price. Moreover, we can offer the most beneficial trade-in deals with the broad assortment of used models for sale".

Many factors affect how quickly a used car is resold. For starters, the popularity of the brand and model. Then a customer needs to choose the appropriate option based on the level of equipment, age, mileage, and of course, the vehicle's general condition. The car will find a new owner faster if it has been serviced in time, has not been in an accident, and has the original Title. And not less importantly, the price must be adequate for the market since there is a large selection of models with similar technical characteristics.

Seasonality and the current level of demand will also affect the turnover of cars in the secondary market. For example, in spring, resales grow, but in winter, potential buyers turn their attention to the sales of last year's models from dealers. And it turns out that with an increase in new car prices, the demand for used cars is growing, meaning a more profitable and faster sale.

However, selling fast does not always mean selling beneficially, especially when dealing with private buyers. Despite the cost of a car is influenced by many factors, for mass models, the older the vehicle, the lower its price in the market. The average mileage in the secondary market should correlate to the year of production, and to be calculated by multiplying the year to 10000. It means the average should not exceed 10,000 miles/year, otherwise, the price drops. As for the technical part, most buyers estimate the body, the type and condition of the interior, optics, and, of course, the suspension. Many drivers prefer to choose a more expensive car than investing in repairs.

The owners of the models from this list, as well as those who can't find a buyer for their vehicles, are always welcome at the Indy Auto Man dealership in Indianapolis. Experienced sales assistants will offer a fair market value and help choose the best option for a trade-in deal.

