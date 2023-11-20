Cute Sheep Costume Headband Printable for Kids and Toddlers Available on Etsy and Teachers Pay Teachers

Sheep Costume Headband DIY Paper Crown Printable Outlined Coloring Version: Sheep Costume Headband Printable Farm Animal Party Hats with Pig, Chicken, Sheep, Duck Outlined Coloring Version: Farm Animal Costume Party Hats Set for Coloring with Sheep, Chicken, Pig, Duck TwoFish Logo

The cute sheep costume for kids and toddlers is a DIY printable paper crown headband. The adorable sheep design is popular on the TwoFish Project shop on Etsy.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TwoFish is proud to announce the availability of their highly popular printable sheep costume headbands for kids and toddlers. This adorable costume headband is perfect for dress-up, imagination pretend play, school Christmas plays, church Nativity scenes, educational events, or any occasion where kids want to show their love of these fluffy farm animals.

The sheep paper headband is easy to assemble and can be printed at home or at school. As an instant download, customers can immediately download the template after purchase. TwoFish allows customers to print as many paper headbands as they want. The assembly instructions are simple and easy to follow. TwoFish created a fully adjustable headband design so adults can quickly and easily size the headband for any head size including kids or adults.

An Etsy customer who wrote a review for the sheep headband costume said, “These turned out so cute. They print with easy-to-follow instructions, which makes them super easy to make. I loved that it takes all the trial and error out of creating something myself. It saves a lot of time. This was a really cost effective project.”

TwoFish’s printable paper headband costumes are a great way to inspire imagination and creativity in children while having fun. With the sheep costume, your child can pretend to be a little lamb frolicking in the fields, or a brave sheep herding their flock. This craft activity provides parents, caregivers and teachers with another way to engage with their kids and students.

The printable sheep paper crown can be purchased individually or in a set of farm animals. The farm animals paper crowns set features designs for sheep, pig, chicken, and duck. The costume headbands are available in full-color versions and outlined versions to color and decorate as a craft acvitity.

Customers can purchase the printable sheep costume headband online at the TwoFish Project shop on Etsy. To make it easier for school teachers who use the sheep paper crown for classroom activities or school events, TwoFish also made the design available for purchase at Teachers Pay Teachers.

For more information and to see other fun printable products, visit the TwoFish website at https://www.twofishproject.com

About TwoFish

TwoFish designs and sells fun, colorful printable products including party hats, paper crowns, paper toys, paper puppets, and more. Through printable products, TwoFish encourages kids and grown-ups to make, learn, play and grow. The company is on a mission to spread joy and cover the world in smiles by creating fun stuff for kids and the grown-ups who love them. The company has delighted customers around the world with the cute, adorable items. TwoFish currently sells printable products on Etsy and at Teachers Pay Teachers.

