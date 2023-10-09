Cute DIY Unicorn Party Hats As Magical Halloween Costume Masks and For Kids Birthdays Now Available

Unicorn Party Hat DIY Paper Headband Outlined Coloring Version: Unicorn Party Hat Paper Crown Printable Rainbow Unicorn Birthday Party Hats Set with Unicorn, Rainbow, White Daisy Flower Headband, Red Flower Headband Sun, Moon, Stars & Rainbow Paper Crown Headbands Set TwoFish Logo

Cute unicorn party hats available as Halloween costumes and for kids birthday parties. These DIY printable unicorn party hats are easy to make and fun to wear.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TwoFish is excited to announce the availability of their cute unicorn party hats to add a magical touch to celebrations from birthday parties and kids events to weddings and Halloween parties. Unicorn birthday hats are the latest trend for children's birthday parties. People who love unicorns will enjoy celebrating their special day in style with these party hats.

These cute party hats are easy to make and fun to wear. They also make great party favors to add a touch of magic to any event. The adorable minimalist design will make everyone smile and will make parties and celebrations even more special. In addition, our party hats are affordable alternatives to traditional Halloween costumes. These paper crown headbands can be used as simple Halloween costume masks.

Customers looking for a way to make their event magical for kids or adults will enjoy these fun and colorful unicorn party hats. These DIY printable party hats are instant downloads so customers can print and enjoy the party hats immediately after purchasing them. The paper crown headbands are designed to be fully adjustable to fit any head size, making it easy for party hosts to size the paper crowns for guests quickly.

The unicorn party hat can be purchased in a colored version that is ready to be printed, assembled and worn as well as an outlined version for customers to use as a party craft activity. In addition, the unicorn design is available in a fantasy paper crown set that includes: unicorn, rainbow, white daisy flower headband, and a red flower headband.

An Etsy customer’s review for the unicorn party hat said, “Nice quality, colors are fantastic, kids loved them.” Another Etsy customer wrote a review about the unicorn paper crown set saying: “Very cute! I love the variety and can use for other parties and dress up in the future.”

TwoFish specializes in creating cute, minimalist party hats for all occasions, including birthdays and Halloween. In addition to unicorn party hats, the company offers a wide selection of cute party hat designs. TwoFish has delighted customers from around the world with its products.

Unicorn party hats are available now online at the TwoFish Project shop on Etsy. Customers can order today and make their next celebration more memorable. TwoFish also made these unicorn paper crowns as well as other designs available to school teachers looking for printable party hat crafts at Teachers Pay Teachers.

For more information and to see other fun printable products, visit the TwoFish website at https://www.twofishproject.com

About TwoFish

TwoFish designs and sells fun, colorful printable products including party hats, paper crowns, paper toys, paper puppets, and more. Through printable products, TwoFish encourages kids and grown-ups to make, learn, play and grow. The company is on a mission to spread joy and cover the world in smiles by creating fun stuff for kids and the grown-ups who love them. The company has delighted customers around the world with cute, adorable designs. TwoFish currently sells printable products on Etsy and at Teachers Pay Teachers.

