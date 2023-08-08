When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Bickel’s Snack Foods, Inc. of York, PA is voluntarily recalling two lots of 8 oz. Butter Flavored Popcorn due to the undeclared presence of milk. Consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The product was sold to a single distributor in Georgia and is available in various retail stores.

The affected product is packaged in 8-ounce clear plastic bags bearing UPC code 70175 06021. The following Use By codes are subject to this recall:

20 NOV 23 Z4 E1

27 NOV 23 Z4 E1

Lot code information is printed on the front of the package above the label.

No other products or lot codes are affected by this recall.

To date, there have been no illnesses reported in connection with the consumption of this product.

The error occurred when Cheddar Flavored Popcorn was inadvertently placed into bags labeled as Butter Flavored Popcorn. The error was identified by a store employee who alerted the manufacturer.

If you have this product in your possession, please discard it or return it to the distributor for a full refund.

Customer inquiries should be directed to:

Phone: 717-900-1520

Email: dsager@bickelssnacks.com

Business hours are Monday – Friday 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM Eastern time.

This voluntary recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food & Drug Administration.