Aarna Networks Builds on First Nephio Release with Commercial Support Package
CSPs can now ramp up quickly and start using Nephio for Kubernetes-based cloud native intent automation with Aarna Nephio Support 1.0 (ANS)SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aarna Networks, which solves enterprise edge and private 5G management complexity through zero-touch edge orchestration at scale, today announced a Nephio commercial support package Aarna Nephio Support 1.0 (ANS) that makes it easy to get started with upstream Nephio.
The first release of Nephio, Nephio R1, is now available from the community. The release introduces features to empower telecoms to efficiently configure and manage cloud infrastructure and network functions using Kubernetes-based intent automation, including:
* A framework to orchestrate cloud native network functions (CNF), infrastructure, and cross-domain lifecycle management
* Core Nephio principles and Kubernetes integration with custom resource definitions (CRDs)
* Enhanced user experience and sandbox environment.
Aarna Networks is leveraging its deep experience with Nephio to offer a commercial support package – Aarna Nephio Support 1.0 (ANS). ANS makes is easy to get started with Nephio with a comprehensive support package that includes:
* Automating upstream R1 installation on bare metal server(s), GCE, or other cloud provider
* Bringing up and configuring K8s clusters
* 8x5 or 24x7 operational and maintenance support
* Developing controllers as needed
* Using Nephio to deploy Free5GCore, infrastructure, or other network services
“Nephio is disrupting the industry with a dramatically simplified framework and R1 represents a significant milestone in this journey,“ says Amar Kapadia, CEO & Co-Founder, Aarna Networks. “By automating cloud infrastructure, network functions, and potentially edge applications together, Nephio is transforming network service delivery. In addition to integrating Nephio in our core products, we are also offering commercial support for upstream R1 for the ecosystem to immediately take advantage of the Nephio opportunity.”
Learn more about Aarna Nephio Support 1.0 (ANS) and request a free one-hour Nephio consultation or workshop.
ABOUT AARNA NETWORKS
Aarna Networks solves enterprise edge and private 5G management complexity through zero-touch edge orchestration at scale. We’re on a mission to help enterprises and network operators unlock previously unimagined new services and drastically slash operational costs, and improve time to market. Aarna’s software and SaaS solutions leverage open source, cloud native, and DevOps methodologies to provide zero-touch edge and 5G service orchestration and management services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in San Jose, CA and Bengaluru, India. Please visit us at https://www.aarnanetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aarna-networks-inc./
