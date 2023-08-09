Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority & OnPoint Healthcare Partners: Addressing Physician Provider Burnout with AI
OnPoint Healthcare Partners' AI-powered scribe is reducing burnout and improving patient care. The technology has been adopted by Dr. Hill of the Choctaw Nation
In six months, we saw our tribal visits in Southeast Oklahoma increase, largely due to our adoption of the AI learning technology and mobile app into our clinics”FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPoint Healthcare Partners, Inc., a Dallas-based digital health company, has announced the launch of its innovative, fully-automated AI (Artificial Intelligence) version of its Clinical Documentation application called IRIS.ai, which is making major waves in the healthcare IT industry by improving provider productivity, improving patient access to care, and reducing burnout among healthcare professionals.
IRIS.ai technology is creating hyper-accurate clinical encounter notes, in real-time, and has been implemented by clients nationwide such as Dr. Jason Hill, the Chief Medical Officer of Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority (CNHSA) in Talihina, Oklahoma.
Dr. Hill, is well known for his expertise in leading one of the Nation's tribal healthcare authorities and developing the next generation of physicians to serve the Choctaw Nation.
"Access to care for our patients is extremely important for us, due to our community growth and the overall demand for healthcare services in recent years. Covid-19 has had a significant impact these past few years, and chronic diseases such as diabetes are on the rise, requiring a new approach to achieve provider efficiency. IRIS.ai is helping us reclaim valuable time on our doctor’s schedules to see more patients each day. It’s been a positive transformation for doctors and for Choctaw Nation patients." said Dr. Hill.
OnPoint Healthcare Partners, CEO, Jim Boswell is on the cutting edge of technological development in healthcare, with the nation’s most accurate AI scribing tool, IRIS.ai. OnPoint’s work in the delivery of clinical notes is also available for both English and Spanish-speaking encounters.
"Our technology is making it possible for tribal health, and for providers everywhere, to experience notes at a 98.6% accuracy rate, which means less editing time and a significant reduction in the wait times for patients to see high-volume providers. Also, with the prevalence of physician burnout and the great resignation that we’ve all seen in recent years, this service will provide a significant positive impact on recruitment and retention,” said Jim. “Doctors go into medicine with a passion to heal. Not to do data entry work.” Jim stated.
In a recent article published in the American Medical Association (JAMA Network) titled "Burnout, Professionalism, and the Quality of US Health Care," Dhruv Khullar, MD, MPP, from the Departments of Population Health Sciences and Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine, stated, “the time spent on meaningful work is a key predictor of professional well-being.”
Khullar states that "achieving a major reduction in administrative burdens requires coordination across health care organizations, payers, vendors, and technologists."
Dr. Hill at CNHSA understands that by reducing the workload on doctors and the stress it creates in their lives, organizations can improve retention rates, reduce recruitment costs, and create a clinical setting that’s better performing for both physicians and patients.
"We're proud to be at the forefront of this exciting new AI technology and provider efficiency work. We're committed to continuing to innovate and improve our healthcare AI scribing services, for ambulatory partners like CNHSA, in-patient or acute care settings, including all Advanced Practice Providers (APP’s) and physicians globally, helping bring back the joy of the practice of medicine," says Jim.
If you are a Physician or APP in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia, Mexico, South or Latin America, or India, and would like to schedule a free IRIS.ai demo, please visit https://www.onpointhealthcarepartners.com/iris-virtual-clinical-assistant/.
To learn more about Dr. Jason Hill and the Choctaw Nation, please visit The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma website at https://www.choctawnation.com/contact/.
About OnPoint Healthcare Partners, Inc.
OnPoint Healthcare Partners, Inc. began operations in January 2020 and pursues its goal of easing the industry’s growing administrative workload that has been placed on healthcare professionals and organizations, by applying more than 100 years of healthcare executive leadership and experience to the market. The global healthcare technology company is dedicated to improving provider efficiency and revenue through comprehensive and innovative technology & AI solutions.
