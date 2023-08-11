Celebrate 10 Years of the Gresham Love Project: Try Local First

Gresham Encourages You to Try Local First Bess Wills, volunteering at annual Try Local First event at Gresham Grocery Outlet Stayce Blume, CEO of the Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce

GRESHAM, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating a decade of its successful “ Try Local First ” campaign. Spearheaded by Mark Garber, former president of Pamplin Media Group, and Bess Wills, Co-Owner of Gresham Ford, this initiative has been a warm welcome to many local gems in the community. Monthly events encouraging residents to try local first help introduce some lesser-known businesses to the wider area.Shopping locally is vital for a healthy economy that can properly fund schools, first responders, roads, and other essential services. Gresham is the fourth largest city in Oregon and attracts business owners with its vibrant atmosphere and well-planned infrastructure. As of November 2021, there are 2,893 registered businesses in Gresham employing over 26,000 people.At the start of the pandemic shutdowns, Bess wanted to show extra love to both local residents and businesses alike. To do this she launched the first Gresham Love Project campaign which asked readers of Pamplin Media to nominate fellow area residents who could use some love during these trying times. The dealership staff then visited local restaurants, cafes, and coffee shops buying gift cards that were distributed to those nominated individuals – helping brighten their day while supporting local businesses at the same time!The “Try Local First” campaign continues its efforts with new monthly events introducing people to some hidden treasures in our community while supporting our local economy. With so much growth happening in Gresham it's time to celebrate 10 years of success and look forward to what's next! As Bess Wills puts it: “We want people to know that when they shop or dine locally they are making an investment into our community." So join us as we celebrate 10 years of the Try Local First!Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce and Gresham Ford Team Up to Encourage Residents to Try Local First.The Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce and Gresham Ford have teamed up to encourage local residents to put their money where their heart is, by choosing local businesses first. The goal of the joint initiative is to strengthen the economic resilience of the community, while also raising awareness about the importance of shopping locally.The Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce was established in 1934 with a mission to advocate, educate, and collaborate for a prosperous business climate in Gresham. As part of this mission, the Chamber has been working to promote the Try Local First chamber campaign which encourages residents to shop from local businesses whenever possible."We are proud to sponsor such an important project that will help our community grow stronger economically," said Bess Wills, Co-Owner at Gresham Ford. "We believe that supporting local businesses helps create a vibrant and thriving economy for everyone."To celebrate the launch of this new campaign, Gresham Ford and the Chamber will be hosting a night of bowling at Mt Hood Lanes on Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023 from 6-7:30 PM. This event will be open to all members of the community who want to show their support for local businesses. There will be prizes and giveaways throughout the evening so don't miss out!"This is going to be a fun event for all ages," said Stayce Blume, CEO of the Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce. "We want everyone in our community to come together and show their support for local businesses by trying things first right here in our own backyard."So join us Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023 from 6-7:30 PM at Mt Hood Lanes located at 2311 East Powell Blvd., Gresham, Or 97080; as we enjoy a night of bowling local first! Let's support small businesses in our area by trying things first right here in our backyard!

