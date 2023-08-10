Award Winning Children's Book “The Movie Chair” is an Engaging Children’s Work Taking Readers on an Imaginative Journey
"The Movie Chair" is absolutely delightful, sweet, engaging and well worth the read.
Do Your Best Job, Even When Mopping the Floor, and the Rewards Will Come”DIXON, CA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Movie Chair” by author Shari Borkin, has won “The Literary Titan Gold Book Award.” This award is bestowed upon books that exemplify exceptional standards in the presentation of original content. The award also honors the craft of elegant prose, showcasing a talent for transforming simple words into compelling, beautifully constructed text. This prestigious accolade is a tribute to books that represent an extraordinary achievement in the literary world.
— Shari Borkin
“The Movie Chair” is an inventive adventure of a special chair at the local historic movie theatre. The touching story for children is reminiscent of a time where creativity and life were sparked by imagination instead of screens. The book takes readers on a sweet voyage through the nostalgia of a historic movie theater while exploring life and its lessons with a kindhearted chair.
“The Movie Chair” is the creation of published author Shari Borkin, who has been a registered art therapist for over twenty-five years. In her career, she used her training to focus her work on students with disabilities. Borkin worked with children in specialty schools, taught an adaptive art class ranging from ages eighteen to eighty in Redding, California, and has also worked in the California prison system in mental health.
Borkin shares, “The Movie Chair is the story of a caring little chair in a historic movie theater who is particularly fond of the weekends when children come to the theater. This delightful chair takes great pleasure in hiding coins in her cushions so that the children can buy candy, poking rude adults with her spring, and being involved in many other weekend calamities.”
Borkin continues, “When all seems well, adversity strikes when the movie theater is remodeled, and the chair finds herself learning a new lesson on a different adventure than she ever expected. But things have a way of working themselves out by having faith. I know that The Movie Chair will reach children and touch many hearts.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing. Crafting both the engaging narrative as well as the striking imagery, Borkin shares in hopes of reaching upcoming generations and providing content that will spark the imagination. Borkin states, “It would be great if future generations spend less time on cell phones, video games and the internet, to find and activate their creative souls, initially bringing traditional family values back into our society.”
