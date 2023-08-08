Submit Release
News Search

There were 930 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,466 in the last 365 days.

Laser Tech Releases TruPulse®️ L2, Begins Next Generation of TruPulse Line

CENTENNIAL, CO, August 1st, 2023: Laser Technology Inc. (LTI), manufacturer of the original TruPulse®️ laser rangefinders, proudly announces the release of the new TruPulse L2.

This next-generation version of Laser Tech’s original TruPulse 200L brings new improvements to a handheld tool that offers professional-grade quality to crews of all sizes. With increased accuracies, faster target acquisition, and several user-centric improvements to design and functionality, the TruPulse L2 signals a significant evolution for Laser Tech’s most accessible professional measurement device.

“The TruPulse L2 marks an exciting introduction to our next generation of TruPulse laser rangefinders with major advancements applied toward an intuitive user interface and key updates that create new ergonomic, optical, and ranging benefits.”

-Jordan Vermillion, Laser Tech Director of Marketing

The TruPulse L2 advances the original TruPulse 200L’s measurement abilities in several areas while maintaining ± 0.5 m (1.6 ft) distance accuracy to typical targets:

• Max range to reflective targets increased by over 25%

• Scope magnification increased by 25%

• Light transmission now 40% greater

Along with these technical improvements, updates in design evolve the user experience:

• Physical, visual, and audible feedback during operation simplifies use

• Automatic brightness display removes any need to adjust manually

• User can choose display color (Red or Black) based upon lighting conditions

• The scope now features an adjustable diopter focus ring

• Water and dust proof IP67 environmental rating increases durability

Visit LaserTech.com/product/TruPulse-L2 to review full specs and request a quote on the new TruPulse L2 laser rangefinder.

About Laser Tech

Laser Technology, Inc. is a Colorado-based manufacturing and design company for innovative laser-based speed and distance measurement instruments to address real-world needs and applications. Laser Tech’s TruPulse® laser rangefinders allow field crews to accurately measure distance, height, and elevation safely and efficiently. When paired with Laser Tech’s LaserSoft® apps, professionals can easily streamline workflows and document every measurement captured. Learn more at www.lasertech.com.

You just read:

Laser Tech Releases TruPulse®️ L2, Begins Next Generation of TruPulse Line

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more