Mrs. California Reveals Permanent Non-Surgical Revision Nose Job

Dr. Robert Kotler and Sarah Grace Lee preparing for Permanent Non-surgical Revision Rhinoplasty

Two Failed Surgeries But No Desire For Temporary Solution

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarah Grace Lee, the reigning Mrs. America, recently revealed that she opted to have a permanent filler― not temporary ― revision nose job. The so-called “liquid or filler rhinoplasty”. Sarah Grace commented that “I had two operations and one included inserting a plastic part onto the bridge of my nose to elevate it. Not successful. After two failed surgeries, I did not relish a third. But I learned there’s a wise option: micro-injecting permanent filler to raise the still-low bridge and refine the nose’s tip. Temporary fillers were not attractive. Who wants a life sentence of doctor visits to keep replacing the dissolved filler? My research led me to Dr. Robert Kotler Beverly Hills’s Rhinoplasty superspecialist. The nose guy. That’s nearly all he does. He has unique permanent filler experience, over 40 years. I learned that no other doctor has his talent and long experience performing this in-office treatment. Dr. Kotler even offers The Kotler Saline Demo. It’s a ‘test drive’ or sneak preview of the permanent filler result. The salt water filler disappears in two hours. The hand-mirror shows you the anticipated result. Can’t beat that. For me, this permanent non-surgical revision rhinoplasty is working out very well. Good choice. I am surprised more people with unsatisfactory results after one or more unsuccessful nose jobs do not go this route.”