Bad Birdie and Catapult Join Forces to Revolutionize the Golf Marketplace
Golf Industry Disruptors Expand National Reach to Deliver Immersive Brand Experiences
By joining forces with Catapult, we can now match the breadth of our product pipeline with an extensive national digital and retail distribution network.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bad Birdie, the leading brand for the next generation of golfers, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Catapult, a transformative integrated growth platform that empowers the next wave of brands to thrive in the dynamic golf marketplace. This collaboration is set to reshape the golf marketplace, bringing unprecedented levels of visibility, innovation, and storytelling to the heart of the golfing world.
— Jason Richardson
At the core of the Bad Birdie brand ethos lies a relentless commitment to innovation and self-expression. With a passion for pushing boundaries, this disruptive spirit has prompted action, leading to the exciting alliance with Catapult. Together, they are poised to elevate the golfing experience for enthusiasts and professionals alike.
The partnership is projected to catalyze Bad Birdie's already accelerated growth trajectory in the golf course and resort pro shop marketplace. "This collaboration will throw additional fuel on the fire of our remarkable success," stated Jason Richardson, Founder and CEO of Bad Birdie. "By joining forces with Catapult, we can now match the breadth of our product pipeline with an extensive national digital and retail distribution network, amplifying the impact of our innovative offerings."
One of the key benefits of this strategic partnership is that it provides Bad Birdie with immediate national golf course and resort pro shop coverage, considered the very heartbeat of the golfing community. "We are thrilled to be working alongside Catapult," continued Richardson. "Their well-established presence and expertise in the golf industry will allow us to reach golfers across the nation, making our brand more accessible than ever before."
Moreover, this collaboration will substantially enhance the level of service and tangible experience offered within wholesale partners. By combining their unique strengths, Bad Birdie and Catapult will deliver a harmonious mix of brand, product, and storytelling to partners and consumers alike. "This partnership enables us to uplevel our service and create a truly immersive experience for golf enthusiasts," added Richardson. "It's an exciting time for the world of golf, and together with Catapult, we aim to set new standards of excellence."
As Bad Birdie and Catapult come together in this groundbreaking endeavor, they remain dedicated to advancing the sport of golf and captivating golfers with distinctive offerings. The partnership's potential sets the stage for an exhilarating chapter in the golfing world, one where innovation, disruption, and unwavering passion take center stage.
For more information about Bad Birdie and its innovative product offerings, please visit www.badbirdiegolf.com. To learn more about Catapult and their national sales agency services, please visit www.catapultgroup.agency
About Bad Birdie:
Bad Birdie develops new disruptive apparel that moves golf forward into a more innovative and inclusive space – scaling across men’s, women’s, and youth golf lifestyle assortments that appeal both on and off the course. Through this, Bad Birdie proves to be a category-defining brand for the golf industry. They set the trends, the tone, and the example for what the game can be to current and next-generation golfers. Available online at www.badbirdiegolf.com or on the Bad Birdie App.
About Catapult:
Catapult stands out as the leading integrated growth platform for golf and racket sports, uniquely equipped with the nation's only direct sales force. Catapult is empowering the next wave of high-potential golf brands, reshaping and redefining the future of the golf marketplace. To learn more, visit www.catapultgroup.agency
Jennifer Giddens
Bad Birdie
jennifer.giddens@badbirdiegolf.com