Grow Capital Inc. Provides Update on Progress
Grow Capital and subsidiaries share operational overview for years ended 2022 and 2023 and plans for return to current listing on OTCMarkets
Grow Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC)HENDERSON, NEVADA, USA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Grow Capital, Inc (OTCMarkets: GRWC), a publicly-traded software, technology and financial services holding company that identifies, acquires and incubates promising startups in the financial technology sector ("FinTech") updates shareholders on the Company's progress over the past two years.
Over the past two years, the Company and its subsidiaries, Bombshell Technologies, PERA LLC, and PERA Administrators, faced significant challenges due to their involvement in the school district space during the Covid-19 shutdowns and recovery period. Grow Capital also faced difficulties as a result of being relegated to the expert market in 2022, and the onset of certain legal costs as the Company worked to address subsequent inquiries from the SEC, the California Department of Justice, and several state AG offices concerning the Company’s business and communications practices.
Despite these challenges, Grow Capital continued its operations over the past two years, and has made substantive progress in adapting to the post-Covid 19 environment with operations through both Pera entities and Bombshell, as we have diversified our portfolio of service offerings, and expanded into new markets.
We are pleased to report that after initially experiencing a steep increase to operations for PERA LLC as a result of Covid-19, followed by a sharp decline in operations thereafter, Pera has returned to month over month increases in its recurring revenue and appointment count. PERA Administrators, our third-party administration company, has grown its operations to include over 500 churches on its plan as well as several school districts, with a return to revenue generating operations. Bombshell Technologies, which laid off most of its staff developers during Covid-19, has returned to and exceeded its former full staffing levels, having acquired several new anchor clients.
A key focus of the Company is now the process to return to regular reporting and a regular trading market on OTCMarkets so that shareholders can return to following our progress and future growth initiatives.
"The Company’s recent return to operations with period over period growth was the first important step in our reactivation plans for Grow Capital. We are confident in the future growth opportunities for Grow Capital and its subsidiaries as we have successfully overcome the obstacles of the past two years," commented Grow Capital's CEO Terry Kennedy. “The Company intends to file its year over year 2023 and 2022 unaudited, consolidated financial reports with OTCMarkets in the near future in order to return to current reporting status on the Pink sheets. In addition, the Company has commenced the process of filing a Form 15c211 with a registered broker/dealer, which if successful will allow us to resume trading of our shares. We expect this update to be the first of many communication pieces that Grow Capital plans to put out to its shareholders in the coming months. We look forward to re-acquainting our shareholders with our operational focus and growth initiatives, and we thank all of you for your continued support as we are ready to share information and work towards a bright future.”
Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer: This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Grow Capital, Inc's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such forward-looking statements include the words "returning," "looking forward," "seek", "grow", "plan" and other expressions of a forward-looking nature. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Grow Capital, Inc's filings with the OTC Markets, and/or posted on the company's website.
