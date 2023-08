SustainableScoop's DEI youth media program welcome PBS Student Reporting Lab and others to participate in the DMV.

Corwin Roncace teaching stop-motion animation in SustainableScoops Arlington VA classroom.

Nureodiveres participants ages 15-25 are welcomed into the SustainableScoop classroom to address community and global sustainability challenges.

I can't wait to start teaching filmmaking, animation, and special effects. Having Asperger's Syndrome should not stop me or anyone from following their dreams.” — Corwin Roncace, Co Producer SustainableScoop

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- SustainableScoop is a unique nonprofit organization located in the center of 22202. Its vision is to engage youth through media education and advance discussion related to sustainability.Nureodiveres participants ages 15-25 are welcomed into the SustainableScoop classroom to address community and global sustainability challenges. With access to the PBS Student Reporting Labs Storymaker curriculum and various other classes, this nonprofit hopes to empower youth to promote positive action through media.SustainableScoop’s Board of Directors is excited to unveil a series of impactful events.Location: Nighthawk Pizza, Pentagon Row, 1201 S Joyce St, C10, Arlington, VA 22202Date August 16Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PMCost: $20.00 (including pizza, salad, and soda)Immerse yourself in thought-provoking cinema, engaging conversations, and delectable pizza.Films: "StyrofoamMom the Movie" and "Setting out for Sustainability."Exclusive Q&A session with accomplished directors.Further details: SustainableScoop.org/screeningsLocation: 750 23rd Street, Arlington, VA 22202Date: August 14-18, 2023Time: 8:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.Cost: $200.00 (scholarships available)Inclusive week-long course for students aged 15-25 years.Learn stop-motion filmmaking, crafting narratives around sustainability topics.Utilize simple materials like paper cut-outs, clay, Legos, and everyday objects to create captivating stories.Register at SustainableScoop.orgVoice & AI Conference Internship OpportunityLocation: Washington Hilton 480 L’Enfant Plaza SW Washington Dc, 20024Date: September 5-7, 2023Interns attend for free.Join the SustainableScoop Conference with Confidence Internship for the premier global event in conversational and generative AI communities.Explore advancements in conversation design, AI, machine learning, and sustainability.The internship includes a 3-day conference experience valued at $1500, offering networking opportunities, interactions with panelists and attendees, and conference support roles.Enhance your knowledge of AI's role in sustainability and education. Apply today for this unique opportunity!DEI PBS Student Reporting Lab and SustainableScoop hub open in DMVLocation: 750 23rd St, 22202, Second FloorDate: September 5, 2023Hours: By appointmentA total of 25 participants a day will be welcomed into the classroom.Other offerings:Minor Missions community service projects and Interview for Impact Network DevelopmentLocated In the 22202 building owned and operated by Melwood Horticultural Training Center at 750 23rd Street, Arlington, VA 22202.A 501c3 nonprofit SustainableScoop endeavors to build a community of media literate and sustainability-focused citizen programs open to all participants between the ages of 15-25. Volunteers, Mentors, and Interns are needed for all ages.Quote:After attending PBS Student Report Labs Teacher training in late July, Co-Producer Corwin Roncace says he is “ready to start teaching filmmaking, animation, and special effects.”“It is one of the most transit and disability-accessible program in the greater Washington metropolitan area,” says Executive Director Miriam Gennari.For scheduling studio of events, interviews, and special events.Admin@sustainablescoop.org750 23rd Street, Arlington, VA 22202Media ContactMiriam GennariExecutive Director, SustainableScoopPhone: 703-309-1600 Email: miriam@sustainablescoop.org

Filmmakers at Heart