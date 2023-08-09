SustainableScoop's DEI youth media program welcome PBS Student Reporting Lab and others to participate in the DMV.
I can't wait to start teaching filmmaking, animation, and special effects. Having Asperger's Syndrome should not stop me or anyone from following their dreams.”ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SustainableScoop is a unique nonprofit organization located in the center of 22202. Its vision is to engage youth through media education and advance discussion related to sustainability.
Nureodiveres participants ages 15-25 are welcomed into the SustainableScoop classroom to address community and global sustainability challenges. With access to the PBS Student Reporting Labs Storymaker curriculum and various other classes, this nonprofit hopes to empower youth to promote positive action through media.
SustainableScoop’s Board of Directors is excited to unveil a series of impactful events.
Sustainability Double Feature Screening
Location: Nighthawk Pizza, Pentagon Row, 1201 S Joyce St, C10, Arlington, VA 22202
Date August 16
Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Cost: $20.00 (including pizza, salad, and soda)
Immerse yourself in thought-provoking cinema, engaging conversations, and delectable pizza.
Films: "StyrofoamMom the Movie" and "Setting out for Sustainability."
Exclusive Q&A session with accomplished directors.
Further details: SustainableScoop.org/screenings
Stop Motion Animation Class – “Save Rudee Loop”
Location: 750 23rd Street, Arlington, VA 22202
Date: August 14-18, 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Cost: $200.00 (scholarships available)
Inclusive week-long course for students aged 15-25 years.
Learn stop-motion filmmaking, crafting narratives around sustainability topics.
Utilize simple materials like paper cut-outs, clay, Legos, and everyday objects to create captivating stories.
Register at SustainableScoop.org
Voice & AI Conference Internship Opportunity
Location: Washington Hilton 480 L’Enfant Plaza SW Washington Dc, 20024
Date: September 5-7, 2023
Interns attend for free.
Join the SustainableScoop Conference with Confidence Internship for the premier global event in conversational and generative AI communities.
Explore advancements in conversation design, AI, machine learning, and sustainability.
The internship includes a 3-day conference experience valued at $1500, offering networking opportunities, interactions with panelists and attendees, and conference support roles.
Enhance your knowledge of AI's role in sustainability and education. Apply today for this unique opportunity!
DEI PBS Student Reporting Lab and SustainableScoop hub open in DMV
Location: 750 23rd St, 22202, Second Floor
Date: September 5, 2023
Hours: By appointment
A total of 25 participants a day will be welcomed into the classroom.
Other offerings:
Minor Missions community service projects and Interview for Impact Network Development
Located In the 22202 building owned and operated by Melwood Horticultural Training Center at 750 23rd Street, Arlington, VA 22202.
A 501c3 nonprofit SustainableScoop endeavors to build a community of media literate and sustainability-focused citizen programs open to all participants between the ages of 15-25. Volunteers, Mentors, and Interns are needed for all ages.
Quote:
After attending PBS Student Report Labs Teacher training in late July, Co-Producer Corwin Roncace says he is “ready to start teaching filmmaking, animation, and special effects.”
“It is one of the most transit and disability-accessible program in the greater Washington metropolitan area,” says Executive Director Miriam Gennari.
For scheduling studio of events, interviews, and special events.
Admin@sustainablescoop.org
750 23rd Street, Arlington, VA 22202
