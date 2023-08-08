Japan World Heroes Event August 18th-20th 2023
Japan World Heroes 2023 Celebration for all things Japanese pop culture. At the Burbank Airport Marriott from August 18th to 20th. SAGAftra & WGA Free Admission
— Scott Zillner
The highly anticipated Japan World Heroes convention returns to Los Angeles for its biggest and most exciting event yet, taking place from August 18th to 20th, 2023 at the newly appointed Burbank Airport Marriott. Embracing the worlds of Super Sentai, Ultraman, Kamen Rider, and Godzilla, this three-day extravaganza promises to be an epic celebration of Japanese pop culture, bringing fans, artists, and celebrities together for a weekend filled with fun and friendship.
Japan World Heroes will kick off with an exclusive Friday Preview Night from 4 pm to 8 pm, which is only available to full weekend pass holders, as no single Friday passes will be sold. For attendees with families, there's fantastic news – kids under 12 can enjoy the convention for free when accompanied by a paid adult.
The convention's schedule is packed with thrilling events and attractions. VIPs can join the festivities from 9 am on Saturday and Sunday, while regular ticket holders can enter from 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday and 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday.
With over 150 vendors and artists, attendees will have plenty of opportunities to explore and purchase exclusive merchandise, rare collectibles, and one-of-a-kind artworks.
Exciting guest appearances await fans at Japan World Heroes, with notable personalities such as Tsuyoshi Nonaka, Gaku Sano, Yasuhisa Fuuhara, and Hiroko Sakurai gracing the event. Fans will have the chance to meet their favorite stars, get autographs, and take photos with them throughout the convention.
In support of SAGAftra and WGA members, we are offering a special deal - show your membership card and gain free general access to the convention!
For those seeking an exclusive experience, there are limited add-on events available. One such event is the Guest Dinner, held on Saturday night after the show concludes. This intimate dinner offers lucky attendees the chance to dine with a guest next to the convention. Each guest dinner ticket comes with a photo opportunity using your own camera and a special signature card signed by the Japanese guests in attendance. Don't miss out on this unforgettable experience, but remember, a Japan World Heroes ticket is required for attendance. The dinner will take place on Saturday at 7 pm.
Japan World Heroes is made possible by the generous support of sponsors like ThreeZero and Anime Los Angeles, who share our passion for Japanese pop culture and making this event extraordinary.
Tickets and more information are available at the official website: japanworldheroes.com
Japan World Heroes 2023 promises to be a weekend of epic proportions, filled with entertainment, camaraderie, and the celebration of all things Japanese pop culture. Join us at the Burbank Airport Marriott from August 18th to 20th for an experience you won't want to miss!
About Japan World Heroes:
Japan World Heroes is a premier Japanese pop culture convention in Los Angeles that brings together fans, artists, and celebrities from the worlds of Super Sentai, Ultraman, Kamen Rider, and Godzilla. With a rich array of attractions and guests, Japan World Heroes offers an unforgettable experience for enthusiasts of all ages. Follow us on social media for updates and announcements.
From the Promoter
With Power Morphicon we have a very set fan base for Power Rangers. At Japan World Heroes we wanted to show the other sides of Tokasatu and the many other elements they may have never seen before. This gives us an opportunity to not only feed the hungry audience in the States for these Japan-locked genres but also expose them to a wider captive fan base that would love it all as much as I do if they were just given the chance.
Thank you for being part of that,
Scott Zillner
Japan World Heroes
