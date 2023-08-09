Cority Earns Two Awards in Canadian Occupational Safety's Readers’ Choice Awards 2023
Industrial Hygiene Essentials and Office Ergonomics Essentials solutions voted among the bestTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cority, a leading global Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) software solution provider, received two awards in the Canadian Occupational Safety’s eighth annual Readers’ Choice Awards 2023. The company's Industrial Hygiene Essentials Solution secured a top spot in the Industrial Hygiene Monitoring category and Cority’s Office Ergonomics Essentials Solution earned recognition in the Ergonomics Support Products category.
"We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition from Canadian Occupational Safety, reflecting readers and industry professionals’ opinions and perspectives,” said Ted Kail, chief product officer at Cority. “At Cority, we have an unwavering commitment to deliver cutting-edge, people-first solutions that empower organizations to foster safer workplaces. These accolades validate our dedication to excellence and inspire us to continue advancing workplace safety standards worldwide."
Both introduced in 2022, Cority's Industrial Hygiene Essentials solution and Office Ergonomics Essentials solution are part of Cority’s Essentials solutions of rapidly deployable, pre-configured packages. These are standardized versions of the more comprehensive and configurable solutions available from Cority. Leveraging industry best practices and proven processes to drive accelerated adoption and quick wins, the Essentials are designed for quick ‘plug and play’, giving organizations a simple, intuitive, and user-friendly solution that can be deployed quickly, leading to faster time-to-value, and a scalable path forward as business needs change overtime.
The Industrial Hygiene Essentials Solution streamlines the management of quantitative and qualitative hygiene exposure assessment data in a single platform. It empowers organizations to identify hazards clearly, evaluate and mitigate risks, automate monitoring plans, record and upload monitoring data from the field using any mobile device, and establish a comprehensive hygiene program to safeguard their workforce.
The Office Ergonomics Essentials Solution facilitates the identification, assessment, and mitigation of musculoskeletal risks associated with traditional, hybrid, and remote office workstation designs. Equipped with best-in-class workflows, intuitive assessment tools, and advanced risk algorithms, the solution empowers organizations to proactively manage ergonomic risks, reducing the likelihood of musculoskeletal injuries. As an employee-centered SaaS solution, Office Ergonomics Essentials also empowers front-line workers to self-detect, assess, and manage ergonomic risks in their unique work environments, offering easy-to-use tools and personalized recommendations.
Both award-winning solutions are available as stand-alone offerings or as part of CorityOne™, the company's responsible business platform, comprising a comprehensive suite of solutions for managing environmental, health, safety, sustainability, and quality programs.
Cority adds this recognition to prior COS Readers’ Choice Awards won in the Health, Safety, and Environment Management solutions category in 2018 and 2021 respectively.
Canadian Occupational Safety, established in 1963, is the foremost publication for Occupational Health and Safety in Canada, delivering industry-leading editorial, news, events, and multi-media solutions for safety professionals across all industries.
For the Readers’ Choice Awards, the COS team meticulously curated an impressive list of vendors and suppliers to provide to the OHS community, backed by extensive research and industry knowledge. The categories spanned consultants, emergency management, ergonomics, and facility safety. Readers were invited to participate in an online survey to rate products and services available to the OHS profession. The top three nominees with the most overall votes were designated as the Readers’ Choice winners.
The complete COS Readers’ Choice 2023 report and the list of winners can be viewed here.
Meredith Schweitzer
66&Co
+1 347-698-9196
email us here