The Energy Transition Is About to Get Rough. Smooth It Out With Solar Power.
Now is the time for Arizona homeowners to go solar. After August 31 they’ll need a 10% larger system to reap the same financial benefit that they can receive today.”PEORIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of recent developments in the energy sector, homeowners and consumers are facing challenges in securing stable and affordable electricity. The financial unpredictability of utility-distributed electric power has raised concerns about rising costs that may outpace incomes and consumer prices. As a solution to these uncertainties, homeowners nationwide have been considering solar power as a viable investment to lock in energy costs.
However, the landscape is shifting even further, and the energy transition is becoming increasingly turbulent. The Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) recent proposal to significantly reduce power-plant emissions has raised widespread uncertainty and worry. For utilities heavily reliant on greenhouse gas-emitting assets, this poses a challenging road ahead.
As with all other air quality requirements, the EPA must show that feasible technologies exist for polluting companies to comply. The agency claims to have done this. It has also concluded that the cost to achieve this 90-percent reduction in emissions by 2035 as “negligible.” In reality, only one coal plant has installed carbon capture and storage (CSS) technology (to limited success and at tremendous cost), which is essential for meeting the proposed regulations. There also remains a dire lack of infrastructure for transporting CO2 to storage facilities, adding to the concerns.
Recent actions by the federal government have also not instilled confidence. The Department of Energy's $45.5 million grant to "advance" CO2 capture technologies, rather than implement them, raises questions about the viability of such solutions.
The challenges posed by the energy transition have implications for energy consumers. Plant shutdowns and technical difficulties are likely to lead to higher energy prices, impacting households and businesses alike.
Adding to the complexity, Arizona Public Service (APS) is set to reduce buy back rates to new Arizona solar customers for their surplus power. This change requires larger solar systems and, consequently, a higher upfront investment to generate the expected savings. After August 31, homeowners with new solar systems will receive approximately 10.6 percent less for the extra energy they export to the grid, necessitating larger and more expensive solar systems to maintain economic benefits.
“Now is the time for Arizona homeowners to go solar,” stated Val Berechet, Principal, SUNSOLAR SOLUTIONS. “After August 31 they’ll need a 10% larger system to reap the same financial benefit that they can receive today.”
To avoid being caught in the middle of these changing dynamics, Arizona homeowners interested in going solar are urged to act promptly. The deadline of the end of August looms as a crucial time for making the switch to solar power, enabling them to safeguard their energy costs from further pressures.
To help homeowners harness the power of solar energy and navigate these uncertainties, SUNSOLAR SOLUTIONS offers free design consultations for households interested in implementing solar solutions. By tapping into solar power, consumers can secure a smoother and more stable energy future. Learn more at sunsolarsolutions.com
About SunPower by SUNSOLAR SOLUTIONS
SUNSOLAR SOLUTIONS is an A+ BBB Accredited Business with industry leaders in engineering, design, and integration of residential rooftop solar. With over 50 years of combined experience, SUNSOLAR has proudly served over 9,000 customers since our inception in 2015. Through outstanding customer service, innovative technology, and dedication, SUNSOLAR SOLUTIONS is improving the lives of homeowners while creating a brighter future.
The very foundation of SUNSOLAR SOLUTIONS is built on customer education, honesty, integrity, and transparency, with a high emphasis on ensuring homeowners understand the varying aspects of their solar project. After our Solar Consultants analyze the home, the SUNSOLAR team of highly qualified design engineers will custom tailor a quote for a system that fits its unique solar needs using the best possible technology and installation process. The company is committed to providing exceptional, professional service through a reliable sales process and speedy, high-quality installation, so customers can start saving and living greener immediately.
