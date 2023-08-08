Tyler Mann Injury Law Celebrates Remarkable Success of 3rd Annual Back-to-School Shoe Drive

Tyler Mann Injury Law Back-to-School Shoe Drive to Benefit HEALS, Inc. Tyler Mann Injury Law Back-to-School Shoe Drive Shopping Event at Academy Sports + Outdoor

We are donating over $8,000 in Brand-New Shoes to HEALS, Inc.

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyler Mann Injury Law, a Huntsville-based law firm, proudly announces the successful conclusion of its 3rd Annual Back-to-School shoe drive, an initiative aimed at providing brand-new shoes to North Alabama children in need. This year’s shoe drive, held throughout July, received overwhelming support from the community and corporate partners, making it a resounding success.

By partnering with non-profit HEALS, Inc, and Academy Sports + Outdoors, Tyler Mann Injury Law called on Alabama residents to participate and make a difference in the lives of school-aged children in need.

Thanks to the generosity of individuals and corporate supporters, an incredible $8,000 worth of brand-new shoes have been donated to HEALS, Inc., an organization dedicated to providing essential health services to underserved children in our community. HEALS, Inc. is responsible for distributing the donated shoes to local children in need, ensuring that they reach those who will benefit from them the most. Now in its third year, this collaboration with Tyler Mann has allowed HEALS to distribute approximately 1,000 new shoes.

One of the driving forces behind the success of this campaign was the support of Academy Sports + Outdoors, a dedicated corporate partner of Tyler Mann Injury Law. Academy contributed a generous $3,000 towards the cause, exemplifying their commitment to improving the lives of Madison County children and fostering a thriving community.

In expressing gratitude, Tyler Mann, founder of Tyler Mann Injury Law, remarked, "We are humbled and honored to witness the overwhelming support our Back-to-School shoe drive has received. Our community’s generosity and the dedication of our partner, Academy Sports + Outdoors, have surpassed our expectations. Together, we have brought joy and hope to the lives of many local children, empowering them to walk confidently into the new school year."

The partnership with the Rocket City Trash Pandas, a beloved local baseball team, also raised awareness and gathered donations for the cause. Their commitment to making a difference in the lives of local youth was a driving force behind the campaign's success.

The Tyler Mann Injury Law Back-to-School shoe drive would not have been possible without the hard work of the law firm’s staff and the entire community’s support. Tyler Mann Injury Law looks forward to continuing its mission of giving back to the community and supporting essential causes.

About Tyler Mann Injury Law

Tyler Mann Injury Law focuses on personal injury law, including motor vehicle accidents, workers’ compensation claims, and premises liability. Based out of Huntsville, Alabama, the firm offers free, no-obligation consultations across North Alabama to accident and injury victims. Since opening its doors, Tyler Mann Injury Law has recovered more than $20,000,000 on behalf of injury victims. For more information about Tyler Mann Injury Law, visit www.tylermanninjurylaw.com.

About HEALS Non-Profit

HEALS, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization in Huntsville, Alabama, dedicated to providing accessible, quality, school-based, primary health care for children through collaborative efforts with the Huntsville City/Madison County school systems and the medical community. It is HEALS, Inc.’s mission to keep children healthy and optimize their opportunities for success in school and society, delivering accessible, quality, school-based primary health care for children through collaborative efforts with the school system and the medical, dental, and optometry communities. By providing accessible school-based health care for eligible economically disadvantaged children, HEALS, Inc is a real solution to the health care crisis by providing them with a medical, dental, and optometry home. For more information, visit www.healsinc.org.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 270 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

