Elevate Digital Celebrates it's 3rd Consecutive Year on the Inc. 5000 List
Elevate Digital earns a spot on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.
It’s an honor to be named to the Inc. 5000 for a third straight year and a testament to our team, our partners, and our clients.”CORNELIUS, NC, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For the third year in a row, Elevate Digital, a technology services and staffing firm, earned its place on the Inc. 5000 2023 list which recognizes the top 1% of fastest-growing private companies in the nation. This recognition highlights the company’s exceptional growth and solidifies its position as one of America’s leading technology services companies.
— Adam Morgan, CEO
The Inc. 5000 list, published by Inc. magazine, has become a symbol of entrepreneurial success in identifying the most dynamic and innovative companies within the nation. Companies featured on this list have shown uncommon growth and success, often overcoming challenges and making a significant impact in their respective industries.
Elevate Digital has experienced remarkable growth over the past 7 years, driven by a steadfast commitment to focusing on people-first and meeting our clients with whichever commercial model best meets their needs (staffing, consulting, managed services). This recognition would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team, who consistently go above and beyond to serve our valued customers and drive our mission forward.
In 2022, Elevate Digital experienced 62% growth, a significant milestone when considering the incredible market swings over the last few years and the challenging dynamic placed on companies and leadership teams. Since its inception in 2015, Elevate Digital has experienced an average annual growth rate of more than 144%. Elevate Digital is continuing its hyper-growth focused strategy, actively expanding their consulting and staffing practices while launching client engagement and delivery divisions in 2022.
“It’s an honor to be named to the Inc. 5000 for a third straight year and a testament to our team, our partners, and our clients.” said Adam Morgan, co-founder and CEO, Elevate Digital. “Our growth is driven through a desire to provide world-class client service, and to be a destination employer where people can develop their careers and wake up excited to enjoy their work each day. The Inc. 5000 is measured on a three-year growth rate, so our goal is to continue investing for long-term success and be recognized among this group of amazing companies.“
By focusing on people-centric engagement strategies, Elevate Digital has helped Fortune 1000 companies such as Primo Water, UnitedHealth, Sabre, Steris, PVH and Coke Consolidated drive revenue and create more innovative customer experiences.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
Adam Morgan
Elevate Digital
+1 7042777908
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn