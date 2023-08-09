VIMEVERSE Launches its Metaverse

VIMEVERSE Metaverse

The Beta Version is Revolutionizing Digital Interaction with Seamless Creation and Unparalleled Accessibility

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VIMEVERSE, the innovative frontier in virtual experiences, announced the beta launch of its groundbreaking metaverse on August 1st. With a focus on ease and accessibility, this platform allows users to craft their unique virtual room with a mere click.

Vince Melkumyan, the Founder of VIMEVERSE, expressed, "The essence of VIMEVERSE is to dismantle traditional barriers that have impeded virtual experiences. By eliminating complexities like app store requirements and tedious installations, we're offering an open door to our world with just a simple link."

The standout feature of VIMEVERSE’s beta is its simplicity. Create a room, share its URL, and that's it. With no intermediaries, it’s a direct entry into the expansive world of VIMEVERSE.

Emphasizing the platform's dedication to user privacy, Melkumyan remarked, "Ensuring privacy in Mixed Reality is more than just a feature; it's a guiding principle. As we venture deeper into this realm, our commitment is to provide tools and features that empower users to control their identity representation." Notably, VIMEVERSE is transparent in its operations, using open-source software for its platform, promoting community engagement and contributions.

While the VIMEVERSE experience currently available is experimental, the underlying technology promises vast potential. "In the coming months, our users will witness the release of novel tools and features," shared Melkumyan. This robust roadmap includes kits for bespoke space creation, enhanced avatar customization, integrations with mainstream communication tools, and much more.

With the power of WebVR and an imminent transition to WebXR, VIMEVERSE’s embrace is extensive, encompassing every Mixed Reality headset in the market, from top-tier devices like Oculus to other popular VR tools.

As the beta journey unfolds, VIMEVERSE beckons its community for feedback, keen on refining its metaverse with shared insights.

For enthusiasts ready to dive into this new era of digital interaction, VIMEVERSE waits with open arms. It's not just about reimagining virtual engagement; it’s about experiencing it firsthand.

About VIMEVERSE:

Founded by Vince Melkumyan, VIMEVERSE is pioneering a new age of virtual interactions and experiences. Dedicated to simplifying and democratizing metaversal access, the brand's mission is to deliver intuitive, inclusive, and revolutionary digital dimensions.

