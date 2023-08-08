Talmora Diamond Inc. - Management Change

TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talmora Diamond Inc. (“Talmora” or the “Company”) (CSE:TAI), regrets to inform its shareholders that Alan W. Davies, Vice-President of Exploration for Talmora and a founding shareholder of the Company has resigned his position for personal reasons.



Mr Davies’ resignation will not affect the summer exploration program at Seahorse Lake. As a result of the recent discovery of a micro and a macro diamond in a 1.8 kg Seahorse Lake beach sample a sampling program is planned to verify the presence of diamonds in Seahorse Lake beach sediments and to determine their significance with respect to underlying and nearby magnetic anomalies. Finding two diamonds in so small a sample is extremely rare. The Company intends to protect the targets within the larger Prospecting Permit boundaries as current legislation requires.

The Seahorse Project is a 50/50 joint venture between the Company and Olivut Resources Ltd. (the “Joint Venture”), the Operator of the Joint Venture.

The scientific and technical portions of this news release were reviewed and approved by Alan W. Davies, P.Eng., who is now a consultant to Talmora Diamond Inc., and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information please contact:

Raymond Davies, President & CEO

Talmora Diamond Inc. Email: rayal.davies@sympatico.ca Telephone 416-491-6771

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, “likely”, “probably”, “often”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations , timing of the commencement of field programs and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the inability to complete or commence the anticipated summer field program, the preliminary nature of test results, delays or failures in obtaining sample results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company including but not limited to the effects of Covid-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.