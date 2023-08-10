KICK PEACH BEAUTY-Reimagining Skincare with Innovative Waterless Formulation.
Introducing KICK PEACH BEAUTY- Reimagining skincare through waterless formulations. Their signature night treatment, the PM POWER PACK debuts Sept 21, 2023.
We are not just another skincare brand; we are a movement towards reimagining everything about the way we care for our skin from products to routines, to leaving a positive impact on our planet.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing KICK PEACH BEAUTY, a trailblazing brand that is reshaping the skincare landscape with a focus on waterless beauty and a commitment to skin streaming simplicity.
Founded by dynamic, beauty industry veteran, Amanda Thompson, KICK PEACH BEAUTY is poised to disrupt the conventional skincare routine with its groundbreaking PM POWER PACK, set to debut for sale on September 21, 2023.
Amanda Thompson's extensive experience in the beauty realm with experience from large brands to Indie start-ups. Her unique perspective on industry norms, trends, and formulation is fueled by a life-long passion to bridge the gap between efficacy, sustainability, and innovation in the skincare space. Thompson's brainchild, KICK PEACH BEAUTY and hero night treatment was born from constantly being asked by friends, family, and clients alike why they felt like their skincare just didn’t work.
Curiosity sparked the brand's ethos of reimagining skincare, eliminating the need for excess water in formulations, and embracing a new element within the realm of sustainable beauty. The brand’s first product is the patent-pending, PM POWER PACK- the epitome of their reimagined philosophy and approach to skincare. This game-changing waterless night treatment challenges the status quo, transcending traditional cleansers, serums, and lotions. A powder-based formula activated by a few drops of warm tap water at each use. Packed with meticulously curated, well-researched active ingredients like Niacinamide (5%), Hyaluronic Acid (MMW), Aloe Vera, and l-Glutathione; the PM POWER PACK offers transformative results while minimizing a consumer’s environmental footprint or as Thompson has often referred to ones, “beauty footprint.”
WHY WATERLESS IS THE NEXT THING IN SUSTAINABLE BEAUTY
The waterless beauty market is projected to witness a CAGR of 10.64% during 2023-2027, underscoring a growing shift towards sustainable skincare solutions [^1] and growing pressure on the worlds water supply. KICK PEACH BEAUTY enters the market at an opportune time, addressing consumer demand for both efficacy and eco-consciousness. The brand taps into a market projected to be worth $21.9 billion by 2026[^2].
"We are not just another skincare brand; we are a movement towards reimagining everything about the way we care for our skin from products to routines, to leaving a positive impact on our planet," says Amanda Thompson, Founder, and CEO of KICK PEACH BEAUTY. "Our PM POWER PACK is a testament to our commitment to delivering powerful results while championing sustainability."
